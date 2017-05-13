Preview: Dodgers at Rockies

Rookie Cody Bellinger is making a statement that he is in the big leagues to stay and looks to continue his hot hitting when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies on Saturday for the third contest of their four-game series. The 21-year-old Bellinger launched a homer in Friday's 6-2 victory, his seventh blast in just 62 at-bats since making his major-league debut on April 25.

Bellinger has recorded two multi-homer performances and three games of three or more RBIs during his brief stint that has seen him bat cleanup for each of the last five contests. He is 10-for-29 with five homers and 13 RBIs during a seven-game stretch in which the Dodgers have recorded six wins. Justin Turner (1-for-7 in the series) is 7-for-12 with a homer against scheduled Rockies starter Tyler Anderson, who had his start pushed back a day due to inflammation in his left knee. Colorado's loss on Friday was just its third in 10 games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Alex Wood (3-0, 2.73 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Tyler Anderson (2-3, 6.69)

Wood struck out a season-high 11 over just five innings in his last turn as he blanked Pittsburgh on two hits before exiting. The 26-year-old has been tough on hitters, striking out 38 in just 29 2/3 frames while limiting opponents to a .179 batting average. Wood is 2-2 with a 6.68 ERA in six career starts against the Rockies and has struggled with Charlie Blackmon (4-for-10).

Anderson was superb in his last outing as he struck out a career-best 10 while giving up one run and six hits over six innings of a victory against Arizona. The 27-year-old has lost twice to the Dodgers this season, allowing 11 hits - two homers - and walking five in just 10 frames. That rates as a huge change from last season, when Anderson went 2-0 with a 1.83 ERA in three starts against Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez is 4-for-8 with four RBIs in the two games after driving in just seven runs prior to the series.

2. Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) could begin a rehab stint by the middle of next week, according to MGR Dave Roberts.

3. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado went hitless in four at-bats on Friday after going 10-for-25 during a six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 9, Rockies 7