Preview: Dodgers at Rockies

Despite entering this weekend's series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with an 8-3 record versus left-handed starters, the Colorado Rockies may be reaching their breaking point against their National League West rival's southpaws. The Dodgers eye their eighth win in nine tries Sunday, when they conclude their four-game series versus the host Rockies.

Colorado roughed up left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu for 10 runs - five earned - in Thursday's series-opening 10-7 victory, but Los Angeles evened up the series as Clayton Kershaw held the Rockies to two runs over seven innings in Friday's 6-2 triumph. Fellow southpaw Alex Wood upstaged his three-time Cy Young Award-winning teammate one night later, striking out 10 over six scoreless frames in a 4-0 win - the Rockies' second home shutout loss of the season. Colorado will try to avoid matching its longest losing streak of the year and end a 14-inning scoreless drought in the finale against yet another left-hander in Julio Urias, who took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his last outing. The Rockies have allowed 11 extra-base hits while managing only two over their last two games, although DJ LeMahieu has continued to do his job at the top of the order, accounting for five of his team's 14 hits over that time.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Julio Urias (0-0, 1.06 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Antonio Senzatela (5-1, 2.86)

Urias was forced to settle for his third no-decision in as many turns this season on Tuesday against Pittsburgh after yielding only one run on one hit and two walks over 6 1/3 innings. The 20-year-old Mexican is holding opponents to a .164 batting average but has given up more free passes (10) over 17 frames than hits (nine). Urias was reached for three runs in as many innings during a relief spot last year in Coors Field and did not factor into the decision in his only career start against the Rockies.

Senzatela posted his fifth quality start in six outings Tuesday, getting the win at home versus the Chicago Cubs after yielding two runs on five hits and three walks in six frames. The NL Rookie of the Month for April, who has watched Colorado score at least 10 runs in three of his last four outings, is 3-1 with a 3.12 ERA in four turns at Coors Field. Senzatela will make his first career start versus the Dodgers after collecting four of his first five victories against division rivals San Diego and San Francisco.

WALK-OFFS

1. Saturday's win was Los Angeles' 100th at Coors Field - the first visiting club to reach that mark in Colorado.

2. Senzatela is one of six active pitchers to go 5-1 or better with a sub-3.00 ERA in his first seven career starts.

3. The Dodgers are responsible for three of the five losses (in 14 games) the Rockies have suffered against left-handed starters.

PREDICTION: Rockies 5, Dodgers 4