(Updated: ADDS last note with Jurrjens going to hospital)

Dodgers 9, Rockies 0: Clayton Kershaw stretched his scoreless innings streak to 36 after striking out eight and allowing two hits in eight frames as visiting Los Angeles won its sixth straight over Colorado.

Yasiel Puig and Scott Van Slyke homered for the Dodgers, who banged out a season-high 19 hits while increasing their lead to 1 1/2 games over San Francisco in the National League West. Dee Gordon, Andre Ethier (RBI) and A.J. Ellis (RBI) had three hits apiece while Kershaw had two hits and drove in his first run of the season.

Kershaw (10-2), who no-hit Colorado in their previous encounter June 18, won his seventh consecutive start - including three against the Rockies - while lowering his ERA to 1.85. The reigning and two-time NL Cy Young Award winner has yielded one run and five hits in 22 innings against Colorado this season.

Jair Jurrjens, who was acquired from the Cincinnati organization Wednesday, yielded eight runs and 12 hits in 4 2/3 innings in his first major-league start since June 29, 2013. DJ LeMahieu and Nolan Arenado had the only hits - both singles - as the Rockies lost their fifth straight game and fell to 2-14 in their last 16 contests.

Los Angeles struck quickly when Gordon led off with a bunt single, Puig blasted a 1-1 pitch out to center and Hanley Ramirez doubled before Ethier’s two-out triple made it 3-0. The Dodgers broke it open with five in the fifth on Van Slyke’s three-run shot to left and RBI singles by Ellis and Kershaw - all with two out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki (major-league leading .350 average, 18 homers, 47 RBIs) did not play because of right groin tightness. ... Kershaw has struck out 115 and walked 12 in 87 1/3 innings this season. ... Kershaw’s 2.55 career ERA is the lowest among pitchers with at least 100 starts and 1,000 innings since 1920. ... Jurrjens was taken to a local hospital with a breathing issue, but the problem abated.