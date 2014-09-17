(Updated: UPDATES Los Angeles standing in graph 3)

Rockies 16, Dodgers 2: Justin Morneau tied a club record with five RBIs in an inning as host Colorado scored eight in the first on its way to handing Los Angeles consecutive losses for the first time in September.

Morneau matched a season high with six RBIs while falling a triple shy of the cycle, Charlie Blackmon went 5-for-5 with a homer and four runs scored and Wilin Rosario recorded three RBIs as Colorado registered a season high for runs. Jorge De La Rosa (14-11) was the beneficiary of the explosion and improved to 10-2 at home this season and 45-14 lifetime at Coors Field after allowing two hits in six scoreless innings, and also contributed an RBI single in the first.

Dodgers rookie Carlos Frias (0-1) became the first pitcher in the Modern Era to yield 10 hits without retiring at least three batters, according to Elias Sports Bureau, en route to permitting eight runs in two-thirds of an inning in his second major-league start. First-place Los Angeles’ lead in the National League West was reduced to two games following San Francisco’s 4-2 victory over Arizona on Wednesday.

The first seven Rockies recorded hits with Morneau’s 16th home run - a line shot into the Colorado bullpen in right-center - following singles by Blackmon and Josh Rutledge to make it 3-0. Morneau capped the inning with a two-run single off reliever Scott Elbert that drove in De La Rosa and Blackmon.

Blackmon belted a 3-2 pitch out to right for his 18th home run - a solo shot - with two out in the third while Rosario’s two-run double and Rafael Ynoa’s RBI single came in the fourth. Blackmon led off the fifth with a single and Rutledge tripled him home before scoring on Morneau’s sacrifice fly to push the lead to 14-0.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Los Angeles SS Hanley Ramirez didn’t start for the second straight game because of a strained right elbow while 2B Dee Gordon was given the day off. ... The Rockies, who sent 13 batters to the plate in the first and finished with 21 hits, set a franchise record for most runs in a first inning while Carlos Gonzalez previously drove in five runs in a frame April 27, 2012 in an 18-9 victory over the New York Mets. ... Colorado has homered in 18 straight games - one shy of club record set May 23-July 3, 2002.