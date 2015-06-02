Rockies 6, Dodgers 3

DENVER -- Michael McKenry homered and drove in three runs and Jorge De La Rosa gave the Colorado Rockies six solid innings Tuesday in a 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first game of day-night doubleheader.

It was just the third win for the Rockies in 11 games against the Dodgers this season and their first victory in four games with L.A. at Coors Field.

De La Rosa had missed two starts because of a cut on his left middle finger. The left-hander pitched for the first time since May 21 and issued four walks, including three in the fifth inning and one with the bases loaded.

But other than the bout of wildnesss and a long two-run homer by Dodgers rookie center fielder Joc Pederson, De La Rosa avoided trouble. He was helped by right fielder Carlos Gonzalez, who easily threw out left fielder Alex Guerrero at the plate to end the second inning when he tried to score from second.

De La Rosa (2-2) threw 42 of his 98 pitches in the fifth but struck out cleanup hitter Howie Kendrick to leave the bases loaded with the score tied at 3.

McKenry -- who hit his third homer of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth that gave the Rockies a 3-2 lead -- doubled home the Rockies’ second run in the fifth to make it 5-3 after third baseman Nolan Arenado’s single brought home the first run of the inning.

First baseman Ben Paulsen’s third homer of the season made it 6-3 in the seventh.

Pederson’s homer, his 15th of the season, was a majestic shot that traveled 477 feet and landed in the second deck in right-center field. Catcher Austin Barnes led off the inning with a walk and scored ahead of Pederson.

The teams took different approaches to the game, with the Dodgers hoping a series of relievers would work and the Rockies banking on De La Rosa.

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said he wanted to get at least two innings from Juan Nicasio and maybe three, depending on his pitch count. In his first start since last June 15 with the Rockies, Nicasio worked two innings, threw 41 pitches and gave up one run.

Left-hander Ian Thomas (0-1), who was called up to be the 26th man on the roster for the doubleheader, gave up four runs in three innings.

For just the second time in six starts, De La Rosa, who began the season on the disabled list with a groin strain, pitched six innings. Relievers Boone Logan, Rafael Betancourt and John Axford combined to work the final three innings.

Axford gave up a leadoff single in the ninth to third baseman Justin Turner, but center fielder Charlie Blackmon ran into right center to haul in a fly ball. Pinch-hitter Andre Ethier hit a potential game-ending double-play grounder to shortstop, but Daniel Descalso bobbled the ball before flipping it to second, too late to get Turner. However, the Rockies challenged the play and the call was overturned.

Axford struck out pinch-hitter Yasmani Grandal to pick up his 10th save in as many opportunities.

NOTES: Dodgers OF Scott Van Slyke (back inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sunday and OF Chris Heisey was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to begin his fourth stint with the Dodgers this season. ... Dodgers LHP Ian Thomas was recalled from Oklahoma City to be the 26th man on the roster for Tuesday’s doubleheader. The Dodgers acquired Thomas from Atlanta last week in the trade that sent INF Juan Uribe to the Braves. ... The Rockies recalled RHP David Hale from Triple-A Albuquerque to be the 26th man on the roster and start the second game of the doubleheader.