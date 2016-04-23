Rockies 7, Dodgers 5

DENVER -- Brandon Barnes is a high energy reserve outfielder, a perpetually positive teammate whose contribution to the Colorado Rockies can’t always be measured statistically.

But what Barnes did Friday night was very visible, very tangible and very timely. He tripled home two runs in the eighth inning, enabling the Rockies to complete a comeback against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 7-5 victory.

“We got a long way to go, but I like what we’re made of,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “I’ve seen it several times already this year.”

Barnes, who entered the game as a pinch runner in the seventh, drove a 96 mph fastball from Chris Hatcher (2-2) off the fence in right-center field with two outs.

Nolan Arenado walked with one out and Mark Reynolds lined a broken-bat single to center. Both runners moved up on a groundout, setting the stage for Barnes. He stepped to the plate 4-for-19 with one double and no RBIs and dug out of an 0-2 hole against Hatcher.

“I’ve scuffled of late, but it doesn’t hurt my confidence because I know I‘m going to hit the ball,” Barnes said. “I know I‘m going to do good things. When my name’s called, I‘m going to go out there and do what needs to be done for my team.”

Rockies starter Jon Gray, who began the season on the disabled list with an abdominal strain, made his 2016 debut and survived a shaky first inning.

Gray gave up a triple to Chase Utley to open the game followed by Corey Seager’s home run. With one out, Adrian Gonzalez homered to give the Dodgers ahead 3-0.

But Gray then reeled off three scoreless innings before Gonzalez singled home two runs with two outs in the fifth, which was Gray’s final inning. He allowed seven hits and two walks with a career-high 10 strikeouts.

“It just came down to a choice,” said Gray, who finished with 95 pitches, including 55 strikes. “Stay out there and get rocked or buckle down and keep the team in the game. So I did my best to keep them in the game.”

The Rockies scored their first run on a fielder’s choice in the second and took a 4-3 lead with a three-run fourth.

Nolan Arenado led off the fourth with his seventh homer of the season. And Ryan Rayburn hit a two-run shot off starter Scott Kazmir, who gave up four runs in five innings.

“It was about executing pitches,” Kazmir said. “I can’t make any excuses. I didn’t make pitches when I needed to, especially on those two home runs.”

After Gonzalez’s two-run single in the fifth, the Rockies seemed poised to tie the score in their half of the inning.

With one out, Trevor Story hit a ball high off the fence in right center. Right fielder Yasiel Puig jumped for the ball, picked it up near the fence and made a jaw-dropping throw on the fly to nail Story at third.

“I didn’t think he had a shot because Story runs really well,” Weiss said, adding that Puig unleased “a Superman throw.”

The Rockies did tie the score at 5 in the seventh on DJ LeMahieu’s sacrifice fly. Ryan Raburn opened the inning with a single and Tony Wolters walked. After pinch-hitter Cristhian Adames’ sacrifice, LeMahieu fouled out to Puig.

With Rayburn still nursing a strained quadriceps from running over a bullpen mound in pursuit of a foul ball last weekend at Wrigley Field, Barnes pinch ran for him. Puig wasn’t that deep, but Barnes took off and scored as Puig’s throw home was offline.

Four Rockies relievers combined to work four scoreless innings and hold the Dodgers to one hit. Chad Qualls (1-0) pitched the eighth and ended up with his first decision with the Rockies. Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his fourth save, thanks to Barnes’ triple.

“I‘m really happy for him,” Weiss said. “The guy shows up every day thinking about what he can do for the team. He’s got a great attitude. He’s inspiring to his teammates. It’s good to see those guys get rewarded.”

NOTES: Dodgers RHP Yimi Garcia left the game in the seventh with right biceps soreness. ... Rockies RHP Miguel Castro (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. ... Rockies LHP Jason Gurka was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque after going 0-0 with a 9.31 ERA in six games. ... Rockies RHP David Hale was designated for assignment. He went 0-0 with a 13.50 ERA in two games. ... Rockies RHP Carlos Estevez and RHP Gonzalez Germen were recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. Germen pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings. ... 1B Adrian Gonzalez, who has played in all 17 of the Dodgers’ games, will get a day off Monday or Tuesday at home, manager Dave Roberts said. ... Dodgers OF Carl Crawford (lower back tightness) played seven innings in his second rehab game for Triple-A Oklahoma City went went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. He is scheduled to play a final rehab game on Sunday for high-Class A Rancho Cucamonga and join the Dodgers on Monday when they begin a homestand.