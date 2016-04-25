Dodgers 12, Rockies 10

DENVER -- Even by the no-lead-is-safe standards of Coors Field, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 12-10 win Sunday over the Colorado Rockies defied belief.

The Dodgers jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the third inning, taking advantage of ineffective starter Jordan Lyles.

That advantage vanished in the eighth when the Rockies batted around and scored five runs to go ahead 10-5. However, Rockies closer Jake McGee blew his first save of the season as the Dodgers erupted for five runs as they batted around in the ninth for a hard-earned win in the rubber game of the series.

McGee gave up two singles and a walk to load the bases with one out in the ninth. A run scored when shortstop Trevor Story juggled a potential game-ending, double-play grounder. Pinch hitter A.J. Ellis’ single made it a one-run game.

The Dodgers tied it on McGee’s wild pitch and added two on back-to-back, run-scoring doubles by Chase Utley and Corey Seager. The latter hit finished McGee (0-1), who gave up five runs on five hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.

The Rockies took their first lead of the game in the eighth. Carlos Gonzalez grounded a single to tie the game, and the ball went through the legs of right fielder Yasiel Puig, allowing a second run to score and put the Rockies ahead 8-7. Gerardo Parra, who went 4-for-5 with four RBIs, followed with a two-run single.

After Dustin Garneau opened the Rockies’ eighth with a double, pinch hitter Ryan Raburn’s single cut the Dodgers’ lead to 7-6. Cristhian Adames pinch-ran for Raburn and was sacrificed to second.

Left-hander Luis Avilian relieved Chris Hatcher with Gonzalez, a left-handed hitter, coming up. Gonzalez was 4-for-20 with one homer and one RBI and eight strikeouts against left-handed pitchers this season, but he delivered his key single.

Dodgers right-hander Joe Blanton (2-1) got a double-play grounder to end the eighth. Kenley Jansen pitched a scoreless ninth for his ninth save of the season and his 21st in a row dating to last season.

A third poor start in four outings left Lyles with a 7.64 ERA and shoved the Rockies into a big early hole. He lasted just 2 2/3 innings -- Lyles has worked a mere 17 2/3 innings in his four starts -- and gave up seven runs, five earned, on five hits and five walks while throwing just 36 of 65 pitches for strikes.

With two outs in the first, Lyles threw nine consecutive balls in the process of walking the bases loaded. He escaped that inning when third baseman Nolan Arenado charged Howie Kendrick’s slow grounder, made a bare-handed grab and threw Kendrick out.

Lyles gave up two walks and two doubles in the second when the Dodgers scored four runs, two unearned due to an errant flip by Story. Puig doubled home two runs, and the other two scored on groundouts.

In the third, Joc Pederson hit his third homer. With two outs, Alex Wood and Utley singled, and Seager’s triple put the Dodgers ahead 7-1.

The Rockies rallied for three runs in the fourth. Parra doubled home the first run. Colorado added runs on a single by Garneau and a bunt single by Chris Rusin, who worked 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Lyles. It could have been a bigger rally save for Puig catching Brandon Barnes’ drive, crashing into the wall but holding the ball to end the inning with runners on first and second.

Woods left the game in the sixth after giving up a leadoff walk, throwing his second wild pitch and allowing an infield single to Parra, who was awarded a hit on a grounder that first baseman Gonzalez bobbled. A run scored when reliever Pedro Baez mishandled DJ LeMahieu’s sacrifice bunt, cutting the Dodgers’ lead to 7-5.

NOTES: Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa, who is scheduled to pitch Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, was feeling better Sunday after a bout with the stomach flu. ... Rockies C Nick Hundley (concussion) played his second rehab game for Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. He could be activated Monday. ... Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon (turf toe, left foot) ran the bases and is expected to play two games on a rehab assignment this week. ... Dodgers 2B Chase Utley and 1B Adrian Gonzalez, both left-handed hitters, will not be in the lineup Monday against Marlins LHP Wei-Yin Chen, manager Dave Roberts said. ... Dodgers 3B Justin Turner is expected to be ready to play Monday against the visiting Miami Marlins. He was spiked on the joint of his left big toe Friday night and didn’t play Saturday and Sunday. ... OF Carl Crawford (lower back tightness) was scheduled to finish his rehab assignment Sunday with Class A Rancho Cucamonga and rejoin the Dodgers on Monday.