Rockies roll to 12-2 win over Dodgers

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies took advantage of a Los Angeles pitching shuffle and pounded the Dodgers 12-2 on Wednesday night.

The win was the 11th in 13 games for the onrushing Rockies (54-53) and moved them above .500 for the first time since they were 20-19 on May 18.

Brock Stewart was recalled from Triple-A to make his second big league start for the Dodgers and give Kenta Maeda and Scott Kazmir each an additional day of rest. Down the road, the move might pay dividends, but in the short run it was a disaster for Los Angeles.

The Rockies walloped five home runs, including two by Carlos Gonzalez, who left the game after fouling a ball off his left ankle in the seventh inning. Four homers came against Stewart, who departed after facing five batters in the four-run fifth inning that put the Rockies ahead 9-2.

Nolan Arenado hit a three-run homer in the first and Mark Reynolds hit a two-run shot, wiping out the Dodgers 2-0 lead, the result of Justin Turner's two-run homer off Tyler Anderson.

DJ LeMahieu hit a two-run homer in the fifth and Gonzalez followed with a homer.

The Rockies are a major-league-best 14-5 since the All-Star break. They are 2 1/2 games behind Miami and tied with Pittsburgh in the race for the second National League wild-card spot with two teams between the Rockies and Marlins.

After yielding the homer to Turner, Anderson (4-3) held the Dodgers scoreless for six innings. He won his fourth straight decision as he worked a career-high seven innings in his 10th big league start and improved to 4-1 with a 3.32 ERA in seven starts at Coors Field.

After strafing Stewart, the Rockies mounted their third big inning, a three-run sixth against rookie Julio Urias. Gonzalez, who had four RBIs for the second straight game, hit a two-run homer in the inning, giving him 23 for the season. It was Gonzalez's 19th career multi-homer game and third this season.

Gonzalez has 14 RBI in his last five games, raising his total for the season to 76.

The Rockies walloped four homers off Stewart in five innings and built a 9-2 lead. After Charlie Blackmon led off the fifth with a broken-bat single to short center, DJ LeMahieu homered. It was his career-high seventh of the season -- one more than he hit last year.

Gonzalez followed with his 22nd home run, which extended his hitting streak to 15 games -- the longest by a Rockies player this season. Stewart yielded 10 hits and left after facing five batters in the fifth.

Josh Fields, making his Dodgers debut, relieved Stewart and gave up a run-scoring single to Mark Reynolds -- his third straight hit.

Home runs by Arenado and Reynolds in the first gave Stewart a rude introduction to Coors Field and pulled the Rockies out of an early hole. After Blackmon and LeMahieu led off with singles, Arenado belted a homer to left on a 1-2 fastball from Stewart, who was making his second major league start and Coors Field debut.

It was Arenado's 27th homer of the season and his first extra-base hit since he doubled at Baltimore on July 26. In his past six games, Arenado had gone 2-for-22, dropping his average to .278.

David Dahl followed Arenado with a single, giving him at least one hit in each of his first nine games in the majors. Reynolds then drove Stewart's 1-0 slider over the center field wall and just beyond the reach of leaping center fielder Joc Pederson to give the Rockies a 5-2 lead.

Anderson gave up a two-run homer to Turner in the first. It was his 19th homer and followed a one-out single by Corey Seager. Anderson retired 14 of the next 17 batters he faced after Turner's homer.

NOTES: Rockies SS Trevor Story will undergo surgery Thursday to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb. Dr. Jennifer Kummer, a hand specialist, will perform the operation in Denver. ... Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (herniated disc) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list, making him eligible to return no sooner than Aug. 26. ... Dodgers LHP Rich Hill (left middle finger blister) threw a 52-pitch bullpen, felt fine and could start Saturday or Sunday. ... Dodgers RHP Brock Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Wednesday. ... Dodgers LHP Julio Urias and RHP Josh Fields were recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... Dodgers RHP Louis Coleman (right shoulder fatigue) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. ... Dodgers LHP Adam Liberatore (left elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Saturday. ... Dodgers OF Andrew Toles was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... Dodgers RHP Josh Ravin was reinstated from the restricted list and optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.