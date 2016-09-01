Anderson, Rockies too strong for Dodgers

DENVER -- Tyler Anderson was on the Coors Field mound Tuesday, warming up to start the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers while heavy rain was falling.

He never threw a pitch that mattered after the umpires sent the Colorado Rockies off the field, and the game was eventually postponed after a lengthy delay. But the wait was worth it Wednesday for Anderson.

Showing no ill effects from getting completely loose and oh-so-close to game action, Anderson muffled the Dodgers as the Rockies posted a 7-0 victory in the first game of a doubleheader.

The 26-year-old left-hander pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Anderson (5-5) won for the first time in five starts since defeating the Dodgers at Coors Field on Aug. 3.

Anderson, who is 5-1 with a 3.11 ERA in 10 starts at Coors Field, issued a leadoff walk in the seventh inning. With one out, Charlie Culberson floated a single to right, bringing Chris Rusin on in relief. He struck out pinch hitter Yasmani Grandal and Howie Kendrick to preserve a three-run lead.

The Rockies held the Dodgers scoreless for eight innings Monday before posting an 8-1 victory. The shutout win on Wednesday was Colorado's first at Coors Field since Aug. 16, 2015, when Rusin threw a complete game and beat San Diego 5-0.

The win was the fourth straight for the Rockies, one shy of their season high. The loss was the fourth in six games for the Dodgers.

Nolan Arenado doubled home a run in the first, and Anderson plated a run with a single in the second against Ross Stripling (3-6).

The hit by Arenado gave him 34 RBIs in August, a franchise record for the month. Andres Galarraga drove in 33 runs in August 1996.

DJ LeMahieu, whose single was deflected by Stripling to shortstop, scored from first on Arenado's double into the left field corner.

Gerardo Parra led off the second with a double, took third on Cristhian Adames' single and scored on Anderson's one-out hit. It was Anderson's fourth career hit and third RBI.

Back-to-back doubles by David Dahl and Parra made it 3-0 with one out in the sixth. Dahl has hit safely in all but three of his 34 career games.

Pinch hitter Stephen Cardullo celebrated his 29th birthday and increased the lead to 4-0 when he led off the seventh with his first career homer and second career hit.

The Rockies blew the game open with three runs in the eighth. Adames tripled home the first run with his career-high third hit. Pinch hitter Ryan Raburn (double) and Charlie Blackmon (single) also drove in runs.

Anderson, who got nine outs on ground balls, set the side down in order just once - in the first inning, but he held the Dodgers hitless in five at-bats with runners in scoring position. Anderson gave up two singles in the sixth that put runners on the corners with one out but struck out Adrian Gonzalez and Rob Segedin.

In the second, Anderson gave up an opposite-field leadoff double to Gonzalez in the second. But Anderson got Segedin to pop out, fielded Enrique Hernandez's tapper and retired Carlos Ruiz on a fly to center.

NOTES: Rockies 1B Mark Reynolds (broken left hamate bone) was activated after being placed on the 15-day disabled list. He took the roster spot of IF Daniel Descalso, who was placed on the paternity list and is expected to return Friday. ... Colorado RHP Tyler Chatwood (mid-back strain) will be activated and start Saturday against Arizona. It will be his first start for the Rockies since Aug. 14. ... Los Angeles LHP Scott Kazmir (neck inflammation), who threw five innings in a simulated game Tuesday, is eligible to be activated on Sept. 7. Manager Dave Roberts said Kazmir will be reinstated and slotted in the rotation within a day or two of that date. ... Dodgers C Austin Barnes, RHP Louis Coleman and RHP Josh Ravin will join the team on Friday after rosters can be expanded, Roberts said.