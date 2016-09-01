Toles' slam gives Dodgers a split with Rockies

DENVER -- Andrew Toles hit his first career grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning to highlight a five-run rally that gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a 10-8 win over the Colorado Rockies and a split of a doubleheader Wednesday.

It was the second grand slam of the game. Stephen Cardullo, whose first career homer was a pinch-hit blast in the first game, put the Rockies ahead 5-1 with his first career grand slam in the first inning of the nightcap.

Cardullo joined Angel Pagan (2006) as the only players to hit their first two major league homers on their birthday.

The Dodgers were trailing 8-2 before they packed eight runs into the final two innings, and Toles sealed the win with his grand slam off closer Adam Ottavino (0-1).

Luis Avilan (1-0), who was added to the Dodgers' roster as the 26th player for the second game, retired the side in order in the eighth, and Kenley Jansen earned his 40th save.

Jansen struck out the first two batters he faced before Nolan Arenado singled, but David Dahl struck out to end the game.

Cardullo's grand slam enabled the Rockies to cash in on the wildness of Bud Norris, who started in place of Rich Hill and walked three batters in the first. The slam gave Jeff Hoffman, who made his third career start, breathing room and time to find his footing.

Hoffman gave up a run in each of the first two innings but nothing more as he made it through five innings despite throwing just 43 of 81 pitches for strikes.

Rockies shortstop Cristhian Adames had a career-high three hits in the first game and matched that total in the second game.

After Cardullo's grand slam, the Rockies added an unearned run in the third, courtesy of two Dodgers errors.

The Rockies scored twice in the seventh to go ahead 8-2. DJ LeMahieu tripled with one out, and Arenado followed with his 36th homer, extending his franchise record for RBIs in August to 36. However, that six-run lead wasn't enough.

Colorado reliever Matt Carasiti, who has been scored upon in eight of his 10 career outings, yielded three runs in the eighth. He gave up back-to-back doubles with one out to Adrian Gonzalez and Yasmani Grandal, followed by a walk. Rockies manager Walt Weiss then turned to Carlos Estevez.

Joc Pederson grounded Estevez's first pitch into right field for a run-scoring single. Toles lined a 2-0 fastball for a single, loading the bases for pinch hitter Howie Kendrick, who lined a sacrifice fly to right to make it 8-5.

Ottavino walked Corey Seager on five pitches to open the ninth. He struck out Justin Turner and got Gonzalez to line to shortstop before Grandal and Josh Reddick singled to make it 8-6. Pederson walked to load the bases. Toles then cleared the bases, connecting on Ottavino's 0-1 fastball.

Colorado won the first game of the doubleheader 7-0 as Tyler Anderson worked 6 1/3 innings. The victory assured the Rockies of winning their fifth consecutive series -- all in August -- against teams currently in first place in the National League.

In the nightcap, Norris issued consecutive walks to LeMahieu and Arenado with one out in the first. Dahl, who has hit safely in all but three of his 35 career games, lined an opposite-field single to left, tying the game at 1.

Norris then walked Gerardo Parra to load the bases for Cardullo, who teed off on Norris' first-pitch slider. Cardullo is the first player to homer in both games of a doubleheader on his birthday since Hall of Famer Tony Perez on May 14, 1972.

The Dodgers lead the National League in fielding but committed two errors in the third and handed the Rockies a run to make it 6-2. Right fielder Reddick let Parra's single get by him, allowing Parra to take second, and Parra scored with two outs when shortstop Corey Seager muffed Nick Hundley's grounder.

The Dodgers jumped out to a 1-0 lead against Hoffman when Utley led off the game with his 12th home run.

Los Angeles was 0-for-15 in the series and 0-for-20 in its past three games with runners in scoring position before Andrew Toles doubled off the wall in right-center in the second to score Yasmani Grandal, who led off with a walk. Toles' RBI cut the Rockies' lead to 5-2.

Norris allowed six runs (five earned) in three innings.

NOTES: 1B Stephen Cardullo's grand slam was the Rockies' fourth of the season and first since PH Ryan Raburn hit one July 15 at Atlanta. ... Dodgers RHP Bud Norris started the second game in place of LHP Rich Hill. The Dodgers didn't want to risk Hill, who threw 41 pitches warming up for Tuesday's game that was postponed, having his left middle finger become inflamed. Hill is just one start removed from missing a month due to blisters. ... Dodgers 2B Chase Utley's leadoff homer was the fourth of his career and third this season. ... Rockies RHP Christian Bergman and Dodgers LHP Luis Avilan were recalled from Triple-A and added to the teams' roster as the 26th players for the second game of the doubleheader.