Dodgers take NL West lead after win

DENVER -- The surging Los Angeles Dodgers lost the lead late but climbed back into first place in the National League West on Thursday night with a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

The Dodgers’ 14th win in their past 20 games coupled with the San Francisco Giants’ loss to St. Louis earlier in the day moved the Dodgers one-half game ahead of the Giants in the division.

Closer LaTroy Hawkins (2-2) walked left fielder Matt Kemp on four pitches to open the ninth. He took second on center fielder Scott Van Slyke’s slow roller to second and scored when third baseman Juan Uribe scorched a grounder past second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who was screened by second base umpire Pat Hoberg.

The hit was Uribe’s third of the game.

“I didn’t see it off the bat too well,” LeMahieu said. “By the time I saw it, I felt it was kind of by me. It’s a play I feel like I still (should) make.”

The beneficiary of the rally was Zack Greinke (11-4), who gave up a run in the eighth but moved into a tie with St. Louis’ Adam Wainwright for the National League lead in wins. The only other time Greinke reached double digits in victories before the All-Star break was in 2009 when he went 10-5 in 18 starts with Kansas City.

“A couple double plays helped,” said Grienke, referring to those off the bats of third baseman Nolan Arenado in the second and pinch-hitter Brandon Barnes in the seventh. “It’s always nice. A couple of first-pitch outs. (Justin) Morneau got a first-pitch hit and so did (Josh) Rutledge, but besides that, it was five or six first-pitch outs or hits.”

Kenley Jensen retired the side in order in the ninth for his 26th save in 29 chances.

For the Rockies, the misery continued as they lost for the 15th time in 17 games. Coming off a 1-6 road trip to Milwaukee and Washington, the Rockies dropped their fourth straight and second in a row by one run.

With little margin for error these days, the Rockies, in addition to Uribe’s grounder that sizzled past LeMahieu, helped the Dodgers score an unearned run in the fourth on a passed ball.

“You got to play a clean games against the good clubs,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “It takes a real clean game to win. We didn’t play quite well enough.”

The Rockies (36-50) fell to 20-20 at Coors Field and are just one-half game ahead of last-place Arizona.

Greinke held the Rockies in check until they scored an unearned run in the fifth. LeMahieu singled with two outs and took second on an error by right fielder Yasiel Puig. Rutledge lined Greinke’s first pitch into the gap in right center for a run-scoring double. Greinke walked right fielder Charlie Blackmon but struck out center fielder Drew Stubbs to end the inning.

Colorado did not get its leadoff man aboard until the eighth when Blackmon singled against Greinke. Stubbs fouled out attempting to sacrifice, but Morneau’s triple scored Blackmon and tied the score at 2.

After shortstop Troy Tulowitzki flied to short left, left fielder Corey Dickerson was intentionally walked, bringing up Arenado, who returned after missing 37 games with a broken finger. He went 0-for-4 without hitting the ball out of the infield and struck out to end the inning, flailing at Greinke’s high fastball.

“It was a total ball,” Arenado said. “I got a little overly anxious. I knew he was coming around middle-in, and I just over swung a little bit. Bad pitch to swing at.”

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the third on first baseman Adrian Gonzalez’s two-out single after second baseman Dee Gordon bunted for a hit with one out. Puig hit a hard grounder, a potential double-play ball, that LeMahieu couldn’t handle cleanly, and his only play was on Puig at first.

“I feel like I make that play pretty regularly,” LeMahieu said. “It had some weird spin coming off the bat. That’s why I didn’t catch it cleanly. But same thing (as the play on Uribe’s ball in the ninth), it’s a play I make most of the time.”

After shortstop Hanley Ramirez walked, Gonzalez singled off Rockies pitcher Franklin Morales. He started in place of injured Jhoulys Chacin and made his 12th start of the season but first since May 31. Morales worked five innings and threw 89 pitches, 60 for strikes while giving up four hits.

“Frankie did his part,” Weiss said. “We were hoping he would give us five, have us in position to win. That’s exactly what he did.”

He allowed two runs, the second an unearned one in the fourth on catcher A.J Ellis’ sacrifice fly that gave the Dodgers a 2-0 lead. Uribe doubled into the left-field corner with one out and took third on catcher Wilin Rosario’s passed ball, his seventh of the season. Ellis followed with a fly ball to center.

NOTES: Rockies LHP Christian Friedrich was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs to make room on the roster for 3B Nolan Arenado, who was activated. ... .RHP Jair Jurrjens, 28, will make his Rockies debut and start Friday. He was pitching for Cincinnati’s Triple-A Louisville affiliate before being acquired Wednesday for Double-A Tulsa first baseman Harold Riggins. ... Dodgers IF Erisbel Arruebarrena was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and IF Carlos Triunfel was optioned to Albuquerque. ... Dodgers RHP Jamey Wright, who began his career with the Rockies, made his major league debut 18 years ago in a start at San Francisco.