Rockies hang on to stop slide

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies survived a bullpen meltdown Saturday and held on to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7 and break a five-game losing streak.

Jorge De La Rosa (9-6) allowed three hits and two runs in the first inning but then pitched five hitless innings. He left after throwing 100 pitches, 20 in the first, walked three, struck out three and handed the bullpen an 8-2 lead.

“I think he’s just effectively wild,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “He doesn’t really want you to make contact. He’s just going to keep picking at the zone. He makes you swing out of the strike zone, because he’s always kind of around it.”

The Rockies’ six-run lead nearly vanished as the Dodgers erupted for five runs in the seventh. Adam Ottavino snuffed out the rally, helping the Rockies win for only the third time in 19 games.

De La Rosa has all three of those wins and ended a six-game losing streak against the Dodgers.

After Nick Masset and Boone Logan failed to retire any of the seven batters they combined to face, Ottavino took over with the bases loaded and the Dodgers down two runs.

Ottavino got third baseman Juan Uribe to ground into a run-scoring double play that cut the lead to 8-7. After intentionally walking center fielder Andre Ethier, Ottavino struck out catcher A.J. Ellis, stranding the tying run at third.

“I was able to get the double play, which is huge,” Ottavino said. “It takes a lot of the pressure off of you, even though I still have a man on third. But now I need to just need to get one out. I don’t need to strike him out or anything special.”

In the eighth, Ottavino gave up a one-out single to pinch hitter Dee Gordon, who stole second, but Hanley Ramirez grounded out to end the inning.

“Nothing would’ve mattered if I didn’t finish it off,” Ottavino said.

Center fielder Drew Stubbs hit a two-run home run and left fielder Corey Dickerson hit a solo shot for the Rockies. Catcher Wilin Rosario drove in two runs as the Rockies again tormented Dodgers starter Dan Haren.

Haren as coming off a great start against visiting Cleveland, allowing one hit in seven scoreless innings and winning 1-0, but gave up 10 hits and eight runs in 5 1/3 innings.

”Baseball’s a humbling game,“ said Haren, who is 5-4 with a 5.29 ERA in 10 career starts at Coors Field. ”Five days ago, I couldn’t have felt any better. Today, I just wore it, basically, out there.

”It’s tough to deal with because I was feeling great coming into this start. I knew it’s a tough place to pitch and I knew that I’ve had some struggles here. But I felt good in the bullpen. I just didn’t give us a chance.

“If I just throw the game that I’ve been throwing for us basically all year, we win. I just couldn’t do it.”

After each team scored two runs in the first, the Rockies scored three runs with two out in the third. That rally began when left fielder Matt Kemp loped after a ball hit by first baseman Justin Morneau, and it landed inside the foul line and bounced sideways into the stands for a ground-rule double.

Rosario hit his second successive run-scoring single, and Stubbs belted his seventh homer to put the Rockies ahead. 5-2.

Dickerson led off the fifth with his 11th home run, and pinch hitter Charlie Blackmon’s infield single capped a two-run sixth that put the Rockies ahead, 8-2.

Once De La Rosa left, the Dodgers teed off on Masset, who gave up two doubles, a single and a walk before an injury to his left knee forced him to leave the game.

Boone Logan, activated before the game after being on the disabled list for a month with left elbow inflammation, took over for Masset.

Ramirez lined Logan’s second pitch to center for a run-scoring single to make it 8-6. Logan threw a wild pitch and threw one of nine pitches for strikes while issuing walks to the next two batters.

“Little anxious, just a little jumpy,” Logan said. “Trying to aim it, I guess. Trying to find a way to get a strike.”

Ottavino has held opponents hitless in four at-bats this season with the bases loaded and 4-for-29 (.138) in his career. He had a 10.80 ERA in 13 June outings, giving up runs in eight of them, but has regrouped with four straight scoreless appearances totaling 5 1/3 innings.

”I‘m trying to change up my approach a little bit with my fastball in terms of where I‘m throwing it,“ Ottavino said. ”I was pitching more down and in all the time, people start to get ready for that.

“Try to switch it up a little bit.”

NOTES: Nick Masset went for an MRI exam on his left knee after the game. ... Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) was activated from the disabled list after missing 29 games. 3B/1B Ryan Wheeler was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs to open a roster spot for Logan. ... Rockies LF Carlos Gonzalez took live batting practice for the first time since he had a benign tumor removed from his left index finger on June 10. ... Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki, who didn’t play Friday because of right groin tightness, could return to the lineup on Sunday. ... Dodgers LHP Scott Elbert (left elbow surgery) had his rehab assignment put on hold because of soreness in his left big toe that developed after he made back-to-back appearances Wednesday and Thursday at Triple-A Albuquerque. ... Dodgers OF Carl Crawford (left ankle sprain) was scheduled to start his rehab assignment Saturday night and play six innings in left field for Albuquerque.