Dodgers extend division lead with win over Rockies

DENVER -- Before Los Angeles dismantled the Colorado Rockies 11-3 on Monday night, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly dispelled the notion his team might suffer a letdown after winning two of three games at San Francisco over the weekend.

Mattingly was right as the Dodgers romped, breaking the game open with an eight-run sixth -- their biggest inning of the season -- when the first seven batters reached base.

“I was happy with the way the guys came to play today,” Mattingly said. “It seemed like the energy was pretty good as far as what we expected.”

The win coupled with San Francisco’s loss at Arizona widened the Dodgers’ lead to four games over the Giants in the National League West. The loss was the seventh straight for the Rockies, who began their final homestand of the season. The Dodgers have won 10 of 14 games from the Rockies this season, including eight of the past nine and have won six of eight at Coors Field.

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez drove in three runs, giving him the National League lead with 106 RBIs, one more than injured Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton. Right fielder Matt Kemp hit a two-run homer in the first. Shortstop Hanley Ramirez and pinch-hitter Jacob Turner each had two RBIs, and third baseman Juan Uribe had three of the Dodgers’ 15 hits. Seven of them came in the sixth.

“That one inning just seemed to keep going, and it was good,” Mattingly said. “Obviously, this is a tough place. You never feel like you had enough runs.”

Rockies manager Walt Weiss said of the sixth, “They got on a roll there, and we couldn’t stop them.”

The Dodgers knocked out starter Christian Bergman (2-4) to start the uprising in the sixth and capitalized quickly against struggling left-hander Rex Brothers. Bergman left after loading the bases by hitting left fielder Carl Crawford with a pitch and giving up singles to Uribe and catcher A.J. Ellis.

“The big thing was (not) getting the leadoff hitter,” said Bergman, who made his eighth career start. “Hitting him and putting him on and a couple of pitches over the middle of the plate put a couple of guys on base. Kind of snowballed after that. Earlier I made a couple of mistakes, but I was able to pitch around them. That inning they saw too many mistakes.”

With Bergman gone, Turner, who is 11-for-27 (.407) with nine RBIs as a pinch-hitter, lined an opposite-field two-run double to right on Brothers’ first pitch, and second baseman Dee Gordon followed by grounding a single through the drawn-in infield.

That ended the outing for Brothers, who has allowed six of nine inherited runners to score in his past five appearances.

Nick Masset relieved Brothers and walked center fielder Yasiel Puig to load the bases before Gonzalez singled home two runs. After Masset struck out Kemp to record the first out of the inning, Ramirez followed with a run-scoring double, Crawford hit a sacrifice fly and Uribe doubled home a run to complete the eight-run explosion. Five of the runs were charged to Brothers and Masset.

By contrast, the Dodgers’ relievers gave up one run in 5 1/3 innings. Jamey Wright (5-4), the third of seven Dodgers pitchers, allowed a game-tying tally in the fifth but ended up with the victory.

Mattingly took no chances with starter Roberto Hernandez, lifting him after 3 2/3 innings in favor of Paco Rodriguez. He went to 2-0 on center fielder Charlie Blackmon but got him to ground out two pitches later with the bases loaded to end the fourth.

It was the first game with the Dodgers since Aug. 4 for Rodriguez, who was reinstated Saturday after missing 35 games with a shoulder strain.

“Paco’s pretty much a strike-thrower,” Mattingly said, “and he’s always handled all situations pretty well.”

NOTES: Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu had an MRI and on his inflamed left shoulder and a cortisone injection. The MRI showed no change from one performed in May. Ryu will not throw for at least four days and will rejoin the team in Chicago after this series to be evaluated. He was scheduled to start Wednesday, but RHP Carlos Frias will start in Ryu’s place. ... LHP Clayton Kershaw was named National League Player of the Week for the second time this season and fifth time in his career. ... Rockies LHP Franklin Morales will pitch out of the bullpen the rest of the season. LHP Yohan Flande will start in his place Thursday. RHP Eddie Butler is expected to be recalled from Double-A Tulsa, whose season finished Sunday, and start Sept. 23 at San Diego when Morales’ turn arises a final time. ... Rockies INF Cristhian Adames was recalled from Tulsa. He made his major league debut with the Rockies on July 29 during a one-game stay in the big leagues and pinch hit in the eighth Monday, grounded out and stayed in at second base. ... Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado did not play. He suffered a chest contusion Sunday in St. Louis while diving for a ball in the third inning and left the game after aggravating an injury sustained earlier in the road trip. ... Rockies 1B Justin Morneau returned to the lineup after missing two games with left lat soreness.