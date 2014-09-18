Rockies record 21 hits in 16-2 rout of Dodgers

DENVER -- The outburst by the Colorado Rockies was sudden and sustained, early and decisive.

They pounced on Dodgers spot starter Carlos Frias for eight runs in the first inning Wednesday and overwhelmed Los Angeles 16-2, reaching a season-high in runs and winning by their largest margin of the season.

“It was one of those days where we got on a roll, and it was tough to stop,” said Rockies manager Walt Weiss, whose team matched its season high with 21 hits.

The Dodgers (86-66) saw their National League West lead cut to two games over the San Francisco Giants, who beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 Wednesday.

First baseman Justin Morneau drove in five of the Rockies’ eight first-inning runs with a three-run homer and a two-run single. He tied the franchise record for RBIs in an inning and tied his season high with six RBIs on the day, one short of his career high.

He called the five-RBI inning “luck” and said, “It was one of those things, you play this game a long time, you see some things you haven’t seen. Obviously, having guys on base was important to come up there with the opportunity.”

Center fielder Charlie Blackmon went 5-for-5 with four runs and a home run.

The eight-run first set a Rockies franchise record for runs in that inning and tied the team’s season high for runs in an inning.

Frias (0-1) gave up 10 hits, including seven straight to start the game, and eight runs while retiring two of the 11 batters he faced. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Frias became the first major league pitcher in the modern era, which dates from 1920, to allow 10 hits while getting fewer than three outs in a game.

Frias became the third Dodgers starter since 1914 to allowed eight runs in less than one inning. The last was Hideo Nomo in 1998.

“You never necessarily know when they’re going to come, but it was a bad day all around,” Frias said through a translator. “All I can do it put it behind me. I‘m not going to allow Coors Field to be an excuse. Obviously, there are other pitchers that are able to have success here at Coors Field. I‘m just chalking it up to bad outing.”

Rockies starter Jorge De La Rosa (14-11) gave up two hits in six scoreless innings. He improved to 10-2 with a 3.08 ERA this season at Coors Field, 20-3 with a 2.92 ERA over the last two seasons and 45-14 with a 4.00 ERA for his career.

De La Rosa said of being staked to the large early lead, “All you have to do there is go out and attack the hitters, and that’s all I did.”

The memorable first began with singles from Blackmon and shortstop Josh Rutledge. After Morneau hit his 16th home run, left fielder Corey Dickerson, catcher Wilin Rosario and third baseman Rafael Ynoa singled before second baseman DJ LeMahieu grounded into a fielder’s choice for the first out of the inning.

The Rockies had two runners thrown out on the bases during the inning, with the first 12 batters reaching base. However, it was not as if the offense cooled down; Colorado scored in four consecutive innings beginning with the third.

“Guys didn’t give away any at-bats the rest of the day,” Weiss said. “They kept playing. You score that many in the first -- we’ve seen some strange things in this park. There’s a lot of game left, but Jorge did a good job keeping them down.”

The Dodgers sidestepped a shutout when second baseman Darwin Barney homered in the eighth off Rob Scahill, and they added another run off Scahill in the ninth.

Morneau, who leads the National League with a .320 average, was lifted in the seventh. After his two hits in the first, Morneau doubled into the gap in right-center in the fourth and thought momentarily about trying for a triple, the toughest part of hitting for the cycle.

“With my speed or lack thereof, it’s pretty rare that I’ll have an opportunity to go for a cycle or think about a cycle,” he said. “I was thinking about it, but at the same time, you want to play the game the right way, and getting thrown out by 20 feet in a 9-0 game can look kind of selfish. So you don’t really want to do that.”

NOTES: Dodgers SS Hanley Ramirez did not start for a second consecutive day due to a right elbow strain. Manager Don Mattingly said Ramirez was better and might be able to play Thursday at Wrigley Field. ... Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will meet the team in Chicago on Thursday and will start a throwing program if he is ready. He received a cortisone injection Monday in his sore left shoulder. ...The Dodgers purchased the Oklahoma City RedHawks and will move their Triple-A affiliate there from Albuquerque. ... Rockies RHP Eddie Butler will start Saturday against Arizona and one week later at Dodger Stadium. ... The Rockies are moving their Triple-A affiliate from Colorado Springs to Albuquerque. The Colorado Rockies Sky Sox were a Rockies affiliate since 1993, the first season the Rockies began play. The Rockies also are leaving Double-A Tulsa, where their affiliation began in 2003, to move their Double-A farm club to New Britain, Conn.