Dodgers defeat Rockies in rain-shortened contest

DENVER -- The Los Angeles Dodgers made a couple early runs stand up and beat the Colorado Rockies 2-1 in a rain-shortened game Friday night.

The loss extended Colorado’s season-high losing streak to eight games. It was the Rockies’ fourth straight loss to the Dodgers this season and their seventh in succession dating to Sept. 26. The Dodgers have also won 15 of their past 18 games against the Rockies.

There was a hard rain falling when the Dodgers loaded the bases on a hit batter and two infield singles with one out in the sixth. Rockies starter Eddie Butler (2-3) had a 1-1 count on Alex Guerrero when the umpires halted play. After a delay of 1 hour, 40 minutes, the game, which started 64 minutes late due to rain, was called.

Brett Anderson (2-1) was the winning pitcher against his former teammates. The Rockies declined a $12 million option on him this year after he made just eight starts for them last year due to a broken left index finger followed by back surgery. He has a lengthy injury history but wasn’t thinking of any dire possibilities in conditions that worsened as the game went along.

“You can’t really think about that because then you’re hesitant and you’re just going to end up hurting yourself more so than without that mind set,” Anderson said. “I just got to go out there and try and get people out and do my best. And fortunately in weird circumstances, I was able to pitch pretty good and get us a win.”

Anderson allowed one unearned run on six hits in five innings with one walk and one strikeout. Anderson ended the first and third with double-play grounders. In all, he got 10 outs on ground balls.

“I was able to get some big double plays and minimize the damage,” said Anderson, who has 16 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings this season. “I was telling somebody, I‘m going to have 30 starts and 150 innings and 60 strikeouts at this pace. I’ll take winning the game.”

The Rockies have been tormented by wet weather all week. They had games with Arizona postponed by rain Monday and Tuesday before getting swept by the Diamondbacks in a doubleheader Wednesday. The rest of this series might be in jeopardy with heavier rain in the forecast for Saturday and two to five inches of snow on Sunday.

The Dodgers have not lost any games to weather this season. But the Rockies are already facing two doubleheaders -- on May 23 with the San Francisco Giants and most likely on Sept. 1 with the Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead in the first, taking advantage of Butler’s control issues when both runners he walked ended up scoring. First baseman Adrian Gonzalez’s ground-rule double plated the first run, and the second -- and what turned out to be the winning run -- scored on a sacrifice fly by catcher Yasmani Grandal, who had eight RBIs Thursday at Milwaukee. Left fielder Corey Dickerson made a sliding catch in foul territory of Grandal’s fly.

“Obviously, he’s got to try and make that play,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “You never know what happens that inning, if that thing gets extended. This is a weird day. Sounds like they’ve been having a weird week, listening to Walt (Weiss, Rockies manager).”

Third baseman Nolan Arenado saved a run with a diving stop at the foul line, threw while getting up but Guerrero beat it out for an infield single. Gonzalez tried to score on a ball that skipped away from catcher Nick Hundley, but he was easily thrown out to end a 28-pitch inning for Butler that included just 12 strikes.

“I hadn’t quite got a feel for it,” Butler said. “The ball was moving more than it normally does.”

The Rockies scored an unearned run in the fourth. Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki led off with a double and scored when left fielder Guerrero mishandled Arenado’s single.

Butler settled down after his shaky first, allowing one more hit, an infield single, through the fifth, which turned out to be his last full inning.

“I was staying behind the ball a little bit better, getting a little extra moving to it,” Butler said. “I started feeling it out, and I started to get back in a zone and get guys to swing.”

Anderson walked center fielder Charlie Blackmon with two outs in the fifth. Blackmon stole second and tried to score on Dickerson’s infield single to second but was thrown out at the plate. The Rockies challenged the call, but it was upheld after a three-minute, 11-second review.

“We were trying to force the issue,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “That was an aggressive play.”

As for the lengthy review while the play was scrutinized from various angles in New York, Weiss said, “It’s got to be inconclusive. If the call was safe on the field, it would have held up.”

NOTES: Rockies C Hundley extended his career-high hitting streak to 11 games and has hit safely in 17 of 20 games. ... Rockies LHP Tyler Matzek was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque, and 1B Wilin Rosario was recalled from Albuquerque. ... Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig (left hamstring strain) came out of his second rehab start Friday night with a hamstring tightness after his at-bat in the fifth inning at Class A Rancho Cucamongo. He will be examined Saturday in Los Angeles. He’s eligible to come off the disabled list Sunday, but Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said Puig will not join the Dodgers that day. They begin a homestand Monday. ... Dodgers RHP Kenley Jansen (fifth metatarsal surgery) is scheduled to make his third and fourth rehab appearances Saturday and Sunday for Rancho Cucamonga.