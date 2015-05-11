Kershaw struggles but Dodgers win

DENVER -- While Clayton Kershaw continues searching for his vintage form, his Los Angeles Dodgers keep winning. Pinch hitter Justin Turner’s two-run homer in the eighth inning keyed a four-run inning uprising that gave the Dodgers a 9-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

The Dodgers have won eight of their past 10 games and, at 20-10, have the second best record in the National League.

'‘It’s a pretty complete team,‘’ said Kershaw, who has a 4.26 ERA after working a season-low 5 2/3 innings and allowing five runs, all in the fourth. '‘So I start doing my part, we’ll be pretty good.‘’

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said three-time National League Cy Young Award winner Kershaw, who is 1-2 after seven starts, '‘seemed like he fought himself a little bit today.‘’

But Mattingly was confident about what lies ahead.

'‘There’ll be a point where it turns, and it’ll be like it’s always been,‘’ Mattingly said.

Kershaw said, '‘You’d like to hope so, but you can’t really bank on that . . .It’s definitely not up to par to what I expect and what this team expects.‘’

The teams were rained out Saturday, and four inches of snow fell overnight. But Coors Field was cleared in the morning, and the game began under sunny skies with virtually no wind and a temperature of 41 degrees.

Turner connected off Scott Oberg (1-1), who struck out the two batters he faced in the seventh before giving up a leadoff single to right fielder Enrique Hernandez in the eighth.

'‘I hit it OK,‘’ Turner said of the 0-1 curveball he drove to right. '‘I didn’t think it would be a homer. You never know in Colorado. I remember us facing him in L.A., and guys hitting some homers on breaking balls.‘’

Indeed, Oberg gave up three homers, two on breaking balls, in one inning at Dodger Stadium on April 19.

The loss was the Rockies’ eighth straight to the Dodgers and extended their overall season-high losing streak to nine games.

'‘I‘m sitting in my chair here and trying to think of one positive thing and there are not many,‘’ Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki said. '‘It’s tough, but what are you going to do?‘’

Rockies pitchers issued 10 walks -- the most in a game since May 15, 2012, at San Francisco -- including six in consecutive innings, the fourth and fifth, by starter Jorge De La Rosa. He pitched into the fifth and saw a 5-2 lead vanish when first baseman Adrian Gonzalez hit a three-run double.

'‘Lost command in the fifth. That was it,‘’ Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. '‘It’s been a tough week. Hopefully, the tide will turn.‘’

The week consisted of a bizarre and lamentable homestand that saw the Rockies lose four games to the opposition and three games due to the weather.

They did some damage against Kershaw, but not enough.

The five runs matched the total Kershaw had allowed in 14 1/3 combined innings in his past two starts. He was making his fifth attempt to win the 100th game of his career and failed to get it, although his five strikeouts gave him 1,501 for his career.

Kershaw left with the bases loaded in the sixth. Right-hander Pedro Baez (1-0) relieved him and struck out Tulowitzki on a 98 mph fastball to keep the game tied at 5-5. Baez’s win was his first in the majors.

The Rockies took a 5-2 lead when they batted around in a five-run fourth -- their biggest inning of the year -- that began when Kershaw walked leadoff hitter DJ LeMahieu. The rally included four hits, the only hard one being a run-scoring single by first baseman Wilin Rosario, who pulled a 95 mph fastball for a run-scoring single. Tulowitzki and catcher Nick Hundley hit soft singles, and center fielder Drew Stubbs dribbled a single in front of the plate.

After that hit, left fielder Rafael Ynoa’s ground out brought in the go-ahead run, and De La Rosa golfed a two-run single up the middle to make it 5-2 and complete the comeback against Kershaw.

'‘He’s the best pitcher in the world and we got a lot of lucky hits,‘’ Tulowitzki said. '‘And we got to capitalize on that, and unfortunately we didn‘t.‘’

NOTES: The Dodgers and Rockies will play a traditional doubleheader June 2 to make up the game that was rained out Saturday ... RHP Jorge Rondon was claimed off waivers by Baltimore from the Rockies, who had designated him for assignment on May 2 after he went 0-0 with a 90.00 ERA in two appearances...Rockies C Nick Hundley extended his career-high hitting streak to 12 games with a run-scoring single in the second. .. Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig (left hamstring strain) will undergo an MRI on Monday, not Sunday as manager Don Mattingly had said originally. Puig’s hamstring tightened as he was running out a grounder in the fifth inning of his second rehab game Friday night with High Class A Rancho Cucamonga, forcing him to leave the game...Rockies RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) threw his first bullpen session since going on the disabled list April 22...The Dodgers are expected to bring up RHP Mike Bolsinger from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Tuesday and push RHP Carlos Frias’ start back one day to Wednesday. Bolsinger, who is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA at Oklahoma City, made his major league debut for the Dodgers last month.