Guerrero’s ninth-inning slam rescues Dodgers

DENVER -- Alex Guerrero picked a great time to hit his first major league grand slam.

With two outs in the ninth inning, the bases loaded and the Dodgers trailing the Rockies by three runs, the left fielder homered to straightaway center field, giving Los Angeles a 9-8 win over Colorado and a split of a day-night doubleheader Tuesday.

The Rockies won the first game 6-3, with catcher Michael McKenry hitting a homer and driving in three runs.

Guerrero’s grand slam came against Rafael Betancourt (2-2), who gave up three consecutive singles to load the bases with no outs. Betancourt came within one strike of ending the game before Guerrero blasted his 10th homer of the season on a 1-2 fastball.

Center fielder Charlie Blackmon said the ball touched his glove as he made a leaping attempt at the wall.

“At first I wasn’t sure (if the ball cleared the fence),” Guerrero said with third base coach Lorenzo Bundy acting as an interpreter. “As I kept running, I said, ‘I think so.'”

Betancourt, who gave up a grand slam for the third time in his career, was pitching because Rockies closer John Axford threw 22 pitches while nailing down a save in the afternoon game.

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen came on in the bottom of the ninth and gave up a one-out double to Carlos Gonzalez. The right fielder moved to third on third baseman Nolan Arenado’s hard grounder to shortstop but was stranded there when Jansen struck out first baseman Ben Paulsen to earn his fifth save.

The winning pitcher was Josh Ravin (1-0), who struck out second baseman DJ LeMahieu, the one batter he faced in his first major league appearance, to end the eighth. The Dodgers added Ravin, 27, to their roster after the first game of the doubleheader.

“I‘m trying to make sense of everything,” Ravin said. “It’s been a long time building up, so it’s a pretty cool feeling. I didn’t sleep much last night. It’s still setting in.”

The Dodgers blew an early four-run lead and fell behind 7-5 in the seventh when shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who came to the plate with just four homers in 176 plate appearances, hit a two-run shot over the center field fence off Yimi Garcia.

The Rockies added a run in the eighth when catcher Nick Hundley, who went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, hit his second double of the game and scored

when left fielder Brandon Barnes followed with a single.

“There’s so many hits here because the field’s so big and there’s so much ground to cover,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “So it’s easy to get guys out there (on the bases), and once you get guys out there, stuff just happens.”

The Rockies spotted the Dodgers and Zack Greinke four early runs, hardly advisable since the right-hander brought a 5-1 record and a 1.48 ERA into the game. He gave up 10 hits and five runs, both season highs, in six innings and was in line to lose before the Dodgers tied the game at 5 with a run off Brooks Brown in the seventh.

Greinke summed up his outing by saying, “Just not making big pitches in big situations.”

Brown paid dearly for a leadoff walk to shortstop Jimmy Rollins, who scored on center fielder Joc Pederson’s two-out triple into the gap in right-center.

Three early homers off starter David Hale gave the Dodgers a 4-0 lead. Second baseman Enrique Hernandez hit a solo shot in the first and Pederson added a solo homer in the third, and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez hit a two-run blast in the third.

The Rockies scored the next five runs to take the lead, moving in front on Barnes’ sixth-inning single.

In the opener, Colorado starter Jorge De La Rosa (2-2) pitched six innings for just the second time in seven starts this season. He allowed thre runs on four hits.

The losing pitcher in his Dodgers debut was Ian Thomas (0-1), who was added to the Los Angeles roster as the 26th player for the doubleheader. He was acquired from Atlanta in a six-player trade last week.

The Rockies came within one strike of a doubleheader sweep but instead absorbed a bitter defeat when Guerrero’s drive just eluded Blackmon.

“It’s tough,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “Tough loss, no doubt about it. Their guy got a big hit, and that’s what it came down to.”

NOTES: After the first game, the Dodgers designated optioned C Austin Barnes to Triple-A and selected the contract of RHP Josh Ravin from Oklahoma City. To make room on the 40-man roster for Ravin, the Dodgers designated LHP David Huff for assignment. ... Rockies 1B Ben Paulsen homered for the third time in five games in the first game of the doubleheader and has hit safely in 12 of 16 games since being called up May 19 from Triple-A Albuquerque. ... Rockies C Michael McKenry was 0-for-9 against the Dodgers this year before going 2-for-4 with a double, homer and three RBIs in the first game. ... Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez drew a bases-loaded walk in the first game. It was the third bases-loaded walk of his career and first since 2011 when he was with the Boston Red Sox. ... Los Angeles CF Joc Pederson homered in both games, extending his on-base streak to 15 games.