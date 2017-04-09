Rockies use long ball to defeat Kershaw, Dodgers

DENVER -- Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw gave up back-to-back home runs Saturday night for the first time in his illustrious career.

And he allowed three homers in a game for only the third time as the Colorado Rockies slugged their way to a 4-2 victory.

"You just got to hope he makes a mistake, and he made three of them tonight," said Mark Reynolds, whose two-run shot in the sixth gave the Rockies a 3-1 lead.

Gerardo Parra followed Reynolds with a home run. Kershaw last allowed two homers in an inning April 26, 2009 against the Rockies.

Nolan Arenado began the homer barrage against Kershaw with a two-out homer in the first.

Kershaw (1-1), who pitched six innings, allowed eight homers in 149 innings last year. He yielded four homers in 13 innings this season.

"The fastball velocity was there," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He threw a lot of good breaking balls. The slider was good. They have good hitters, and he left a curveball up to Arenado for the home run. The slider to Reynolds and fastball to Parra were center cut. The stuff was good all night and outside of those pitches he was really good."

Kershaw was unbeaten in nine previous starts at Coors Field, where he had not lost since April 5, 2011, and was 8-3 in 17 previous outings. Regardless of where they faced him, the Rockies had done little long-ball damage against Kershaw before Saturday's outburst. Entering Saturday, they hit 13 homers in 431 plate appearances against him over a span of 103 innings.

Arenado, who hit his second homer of the season, led off the sixth by flaring a single to center, setting the stage for Reynolds' one-out homer, his third of the season, and Parra's 436-foot blast to center field.

"The first five innings I was great," Kershaw said. "That one home run to Nolan was one I shouldn't have thrown (that pitch). You have to finish out your outing. After that first bloop got in in the sixth, you've got to limit the damage, and I didn't do that."

Rockies starter Jon Gray worked 5 1/3 innings, piling up 96 pitches while giving up one run on four hits and three walks with one strikeout. It was his fewest strikeout total since he had one Sept. 2, 2015, against Arizona.

Left fielder Parra likely saved Gray two runs when he caught Yasiel Puig's sinking liner to end the fourth after Gray issued consecutive two-out walks. Andrew Toles tied the game at 1 with a two-out homer in the fifth.

"Jon's stuff was fine," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "I think he was holding his velocity, but all night I thought he was in and out of grooves. The ball-strike ratio (43 balls to 53 strikes) wasn't where it needed to be."

Said Roberts: "We stressed Gray but couldn't break through.''

Mike Dunn (2-0) retired the two batters he faced in relief of Gray.

The Dodgers pushed across a run in the eighth against Jake McGee to make it 4-2. Pinch hitter Franklin Gutierrez led off with a double and scored on Adrian Gonzalez's two-out single.

Greg Holland earned his fourth save for Rockies, who are 5-1 and won each game by two or fewer runs. And while winning their past three games, including two at Coors Field, they scored eight runs while yielding only four.

The Rockies have a 3.40 ERA overall, led by the bullpen, whose ERA is 1.71.

"I know games here can be chaotic at times," Black said. "We're pitching well. We're playing great defense, and we're getting enough hitting through the course of those games to supplement our pitching."

NOTES: Dodgers LHP Alex Wood will start Monday against the Cubs at Chicago, taking the turn of LHP Rich Hill (left middle finger blister). ... Dodgers RHP Pedro Baez (right wrist contusion), making back-to-back rehab appearances for Triple-A Oklahoma City, worked two-thirds of an inning and gave up one hit, one walk and two runs. He is expected to join the Dodgers in Chicago. ... Dodgers 2B Logan Forsythe was given a planned day off but pinch hit and struck out in the seventh. ... Rockies LHP Chris Rusin (right oblique strain) threw 2 2/3 innings Thursday on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque. The Rockies will soon decide whether he needs another rehab outing or will be activated. ... Rockies RHP Chad Qualls (right forearm tightness) threw about 25 pitches in a simulated game and is expected to begin a rehab assignment at the start of the week. ... Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez a left-handed hitter, was not in the lineup against LHP Clayton Kershaw.