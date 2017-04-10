Dodgers salvage finale with 10-6 win over Rockies

DENVER -- Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addressed a major issue from 2016, one that was already bubbling up in this young season, before his team brushed aside the Colorado Rockies 10-6 to avoid being swept Sunday in a three-game series.

The Dodgers were 24-27 against left-handed starters last year, including the postseason, and were a distant last in the majors in batting average and OPS against them. Already this season, the Dodgers were 0-2 against left-handed starters and facing another one in Colorado's Tyler Anderson.

"Against left-handed pitching, we're better than we were last year," Roberts said prior to the game. "I really believe that. I know we'll be better this year."

The Dodgers took a step forward when they built an early four-run lead against Anderson as Justin Turner doubled home two runs in the first, a 31-pitch slog for Anderson. Turner's hit came after Logan Forsythe opened the game with a double and Corey Seager walked. Seager hit a two-run homer in the second on Anderson's first pitch following a walk to Forsythe.

After being held to three runs while losing the first two games this series, the Dodgers showed some offensive life as they banged out 15 hits, five for extra bases.

"The at-bats today were a lot better throughout the lineup off of a left-hander," Turner said. "Didn't chase too much. Made him throw balls in the zone, and when he did, we didn't miss them very often. So it was a good day for us."

It was a miserable day for Anderson (1-1), who threw just 54 of 95 pitches for strikes in five innings and gave up five runs on five hits and a career-high four walks with three strikeouts. Three of the batters Anderson walked ended up scoring.

"It was a combination of most of his pitches didn't quite have command," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "The ball-strike ratio was almost 50-50, which is not going to work for a starting pitcher. Tyler's a strike thrower. Today, he was a little off, and the walks came back to haunt him on a couple different occasions."

Charlie Blackmon cut the Dodgers lead in half with a two-run homer in the third off Kenta Maeda (1-1), who gave up four runs in five innings. But Forsythe's two-out single in the fourth scored Kike Hernandez, who led off with a walk, to make it 5-2.

The Rockies trimmed the lead to 5-4 with a two-run fifth, scoring on Gerardo Parra's single and Carlos Gonzalez's sacrifice fly. But the Dodgers made it 6-4 in the sixth when Austin Barnes tripled as right fielder Carlos Gonzalez battled the sun and wind gusts and was unable to make the catch. Pinch hitter Andrew Toles grounded a run-scoring single off drawn-in second baseman Alexi Amarista.

The Dodgers tacked on three runs in the seventh on catcher Tony Wolters' pick-off throw to third base that hit Turner in the back -- the Rockies' first error of the season -- and consecutive run-scoring singles by Adrian Gonzalez and Barnes. Facing left-hander Chris Rusin, the Dodgers scored an unearned run in the ninth on Scott Van Slyke's single.

"This year, we're not at the point where we're pressing against a left-handed pitcher. We ran into two good performances," Roberts said, referring to starts by San Diego's Clayton Richard and Colorado's Kyle Freeland. "But early on, you saw the at-bat quality, getting walks and taking the ball the other way and the homer by Corey. So there were good things going on with a left-hander, and when they got Rusin in there, we still did some things, too."

NOTES: Rockies LHP Chris Rusin (right oblique strain) allowed one run in two innings after being activated from the 10-day disabled list, and RHP German Marquez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque...Rockies 2B Alexi Amarista made his first start of the season and went 0-for-3 after pinch-hitting twice in the first six games. He started in place of 2B DJ Lemahieu, who was 2-for-23 but entered the game on a double switch in the seventh and went 2-for-2 with a run-scoring triple...Dodgers 2B Logan Forsythe's double leading off the game ended a string of 14 consecutive hitless at-bats...Dodgers RHP Pedro Baez (right wrist contusion) will either join the team Tuesday in Chicago or make a third rehab appearance for Triple-A Oklahoma City...Dodgers LHP Rich Hill (left middle finger blister) returned to Los Angeles to continue his recovery after going on the disabled list Thursday with a tentative return date of April 16 against Arizona.