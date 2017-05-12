Rockies stay hot, end Dodgers' 5-game winning streak

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies built a 10-run lead Thursday night but had to call on closer Greg Holland to finish off the Los Angeles Dodgers and seal a 10-7 win.

The Dodgers' season-high, five-game winning streak ended as the Rockies beat them for the fourth time in six tries this season.

Colorado (23-13) has won five of the past six games and is off to the best start in franchise history.

The Rockies feasted on left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu (1-5), scoring two runs in the first, five in the second and three in the fourth.

Colorado starter Jeff Hoffman (1-0) earned his first major league victory, capping an unusual week. The Rockies added him to the roster as their 26th player for the second game of a Tuesday doubleheader and kept him around since there was a possibility Tyler Anderson, the scheduled Thursday starter, would have his outing pushed back because of inflammation in his left knee.

Hoffman wound up taking Anderson's place against Los Angeles.

After breezing through five scoreless innings and ultimately allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings, Hoffman was able to savor his first win in his seventh career start. He finished with two walks and a career-high eight strikeouts.

Hoffman had a keepsake baseball in his locker after the game.

"That will probably get framed and put somewhere," Hoffman said. "I hope to have a house someday."

Hoffman was 2-2 with a 3.71 ERA in six starts at Albuquerque. He was 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA in his past two Triple-A starts, giving up five hits and four walks with 13 strikeouts in 13 innings.

"I'm just in the zone a lot more," Hoffman said. "It's not so much of a nibble anymore. It's trusting that my stuff is good enough to play in the big part of the zone. So I pitched to the big part of the plate and let the great defense behind me do the work. And that's what's going to make me be successful."

Rockies manager Bud Black dropped slumping Carlos Gonzalez to sixth in the lineup, hoping the right fielder would feel a little less pressure. Gonzalez responded with a season-high three RBIs. With the left-handed Ryu starting, Black put Gonzalez, who had batted third or fourth all season, behind right-handed hitters Mark Reynolds and Ian Desmond.

Gonzalez entered the game hitting .188 with two home runs, seven RBIs and a .286 slugging percentage. He was 3-for-27 with runners in scoring position and had no extra-base hits in eight games since April 28. However, he doubled home two runs in the Rockies' five-run second and singled home a run in the fourth.

"My timing's better," Gonzalez said. "I think that's been the whole key. My swing never changed. My swing's always the same. I think it's more about timing and my body needs to let my hands work. When my body's in a position to hit, I can trust my hands and put a good swing to the ball. That's what happened in today's game."

The Dodgers reinstated Ryu, who hadn't started since sustaining a left hip contusion in his last outing April 30. He gave up a two-run, two-out double to Ian Desmond in the first.

After catcher Austin Barnes' throwing error to second base on Hoffman's sacrifice attempt, Nolan Arenado and Gonzalez each doubled home two runs, sandwiched around Reynolds' run-scoring single. All five runs scored with two outs.

The Rockies made it 10-0 in the fourth on singles by Gonzalez and Pat Valaika and a balk by Ryu. The Dodgers starter threw 101 pitches and just 57 strikes while yielding 10 runs (five earned) on eight hits and six walks.

"Overall, it was a difficult outing on every level," Ryu said through a translator. "Obviously, they had a pretty good game plan coming into this game, and they laid off of my pitches that were outside of the strike zone. And the balls that were in the strike zone, the command wasn't working, and then they were able to capitalize on those mistakes."

Hoffman gave up a homer to pinch hitter Scott Van Slyke in the fifth. In the sixth, a double by Cody Bellinger and triple by Chase Utley netted a run, and Hoffman was charged with another run that inning.

"For five innings, he was really, really good," Black said. "Lost a little velocity in the sixth, but he threw the ball great."

The Dodgers cut the deficit to 10-7 in the ninth when Enrique Hernandez led off with a double against Scott Oberg and scored when Brett Eibner followed with a single. After Bellinger singled, Black summoned closer Greg Holland.

Holland gave up a single to Chris Taylor to load the bases but got Chase Utley to ground into a double play that brought in a run. Yasiel Puig struck out, sealing Holland's 15th save in as many chances. Holland tied the franchise record for converted saves to start the season, set by Jose Jimenez in 2002.

NOTES: Colorado SS Trevor Story (left shoulder strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Wednesday. ... Colorado C Tony Wolters (concussion) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque at Nashville this weekend. ... Dodgers RHP Kenta Maeda (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. ... Los Angeles LHP Rich Hill (blister) is scheduled to be reinstated for a start Tuesday at San Francisco. ... Dodgers OF Scott Van Slyke hit his fourth career pinch-hit home run.