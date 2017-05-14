Dodgers' Wood baffles Rockies

DENVER -- In four forgettable starts at Coors Field, Alex Wood had an 11.25 ERA.

His fifth start there Saturday night was highly memorable.

The Los Angeles left-hander baffled the Colorado Rockies with his fastball, knuckle-curve and changeup, holding them scoreless for six innings in the Dodgers' 4-0 victory.

"You just have enough bad ones here, you'll eventually have a good one," Wood said. "That's kind of how it went tonight. I just felt like the execution was there; that was the biggest part for me. This is a tough place. You never know what your ball's going to do out of your hand, and I felt like I was able to command it pretty good tonight. And that was the difference, for sure."

Wood (4-0), who began the season in long relief, gave up five singles (two infield hits), walked one and struck out 10 -- all swinging -- in a season-high six innings. He lowered his ERA to 2.27 while throwing 60 of 88 pitches for strikes.

He was coming off a start that included a season-high 11 strikeouts in five innings, giving him back-to-back starts with 10 or more strikeouts for the first time in his career and 48 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings this season and 11 walks.

"I feel mechanically as consistent as I've been," Wood said. "Also, I felt like since spring training, my stuff has been the best it's been in my career. Usually when you're going good, you have at least two of your pitches going. I feel like all three of mine have been pretty consistent.

"That's what I've been shooting for, my stuff to stay consistent and then not worry as much about the result. Because if my stuff stays consistent and I execute, then I really felt like the result will come more times than not."

The Dodgers won for the seventh time in eight games. After four straight series wins, Colorado looks to split this four-game set Sunday.

The Rockies were shut out for the third time this season and second at Coors Field, where they lost 6-0 to San Diego on April 12. The shutout was the second for the Dodgers, both on the road. They beat the Cubs 2-0 at Chicago on April 12.

The Dodgers struck for two runs off Tyler Anderson in the second. Enrique Hernandez led off with a double, and Austin Barnes brought him home with a one-out double. Center fielder Gerardo Parra got a late break on Barnes' drive, which sailed over Parra's head. Seeing Anderson was slow to the plate, Barnes stole third and scored on Wood's safety squeeze.

Brett Eibner hit his first homer of the season in the fifth, a mammoth shot that went an estimated 465 into the trees beyond the fence in center.

Anderson (2-4) pitched 5 2/3 innings, the seventh time in eight starts this season he failed to work six innings.

"Tough loss for him," Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez said. "We didn't put any runs on the board."

The Dodgers made it 4-0 in the seventh. Chris Taylor singled and dashed home from first when Justin Turner lashed a double over first baseman Mark Reynolds and down into the right-field corner.

Right-handed hitters are 17-for-95 (.179) against Wood this season after right-handers in the Rockies lineup went 3-for-15.

"He's got a funky angle coming in to them, and he does nice job changing eye levels and using all quadrants," said Roberts, citing Wood's three-pitch repertoire. "He's got a good way of coming out of the same window as we call it. So as a hitter, you have a three-pitch mix and it all looks the same. It's tough to adjust."

NOTES: Rockies C Tony Wolters (concussion) is expected to be reinstated Tuesday after completing a three-game rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Albuquerque. He went 1-for-4 with a home run as the designated hitter at Nashville. ... Rockies RHP Chad Bettis (cancer) will undergo his final chemotherapy treatment Tuesday. ... Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon did not start for the second time and did not play for the first time in 38 games, but will return to the lineup Sunday afternoon. ... Dodgers 2B Logan Forsythe (right big toe fracture) ran the bases and is expected to serve as designated hitter in a minor league game Tuesday and be reinstated during the Dodgers next homestand that runs from May 18-28.