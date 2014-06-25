Preview: Dodgers at Royals

As expected, the Kansas City Royals were unable to solve Clayton Kershaw on Tuesday in the middle contest of their three-game interleague series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kansas City goes for its sixth series win in seven tries this month when it hosts Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Royals managed only six singles against Kershaw and fell for the fifth time in six contests.

Los Angeles scored a run in the first inning and added another in the ninth as it posted its sixth victory in eight games. The Dodgers were able to get past the Royals without Hanley Ramirez, who sat out with recurring discomfort in his right shoulder. The star shortstop is riding a 10-game hitting streak during which he has gone 13-for-36 with eight RBIs.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Dan Haren (7-4, 3.62 ERA) vs. Royals RH James Shields (8-3, 3.70)

Haren’s unbeaten streak reached three starts on Friday as he allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings en route to a no-decision at San Diego. The 33-year-old is 2-3 over his last seven outings and has worked more than six frames just once in that span. Haren has pitched well against Kansas City during his career, going 5-2 with a 2.77 ERA in 11 starts.

Shields managed to extend his unbeaten streak to nine starts as he escaped with a no-decision against Seattle on Friday after yielding five runs and nine hits in seven innings. It was the third rough outing for the 32-year-old during his run, as he was tagged for six runs at Toronto on May 29 and seven in St. Louis five days later. Shields, who is 3-2 with a 3.79 ERA in six home starts this year, never has faced the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City CF Jarrod Dyson will be back in the lineup Wednesday after receiving a night off following a 3-for-3 performance in the series opener.

2. Los Angeles posted its first win in five all-time games at Kauffman Stadium.

3. Royals LHP Bruce Chen was activated from the disabled list after missing two months with a back injury.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Dodgers 2