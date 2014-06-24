Royals 5, Dodgers 3: Jarrod Dyson went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Jeremy Guthrie tossed 7 2/3 strong innings as host Kansas City halted its four-game losing streak.

Salvador Perez homered among his two hits and scored a pair of runs while Alcides Escobar and Lorenzo Cain also finished with two hits and an RBI for the Royals, who improved to 14-7 this month. Guthrie (5-6) allowed two runs and seven hits with five strikeouts in winning his third straight start and Greg Holland yielded a run in the ninth before nailing down his 22nd save.

Adrian Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and Hanley Ramirez added a two-run double for the Dodgers, who lost for just the second time in seven games. Former Royals hurler Zack Greinke (9-4) was tagged for five runs and a season high-tying 11 hits over 5 2/3 frames.

Kansas City got to Greinke early as Perez deposited the veteran’s first pitch of the second inning over the wall in left-center field for his ninth blast. It doubled the lead later in the frame, when Escobar hit a two-out single and advanced on a wild pitch before scoring on Dyson’s base hit.

Dyson led off the fifth with a single and stole second before racing home on a base hit by Cain to make it 3-0. The Royals tacked on two more runs in the sixth as Escobar delivered a two-out RBI triple and scored on Dyson’s third single of the night.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Perez pulled even with LF Alex Gordon for the team lead in home runs. ... Guthrie posted just his second win in 11 night starts this season. ... Gonzalez’s homer in the ninth inning was his team-leading 13th but first since May 21 at the New York Mets.