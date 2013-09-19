Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

Clayton Kershaw did not start as scheduled Wednesday at Arizona, moving back three days instead to start Saturday at San Diego. The move trims one start from Kershaw’s season -- he will make just two more starts in the regular season instead of three.

The swap it also flips Kershaw and Zack Greinke in the Dodgers’ rotation. Greinke has been starting in front of Kershaw for some time but will now start behind Kershaw this weekend, lining the duo up to start the playoffs in that order.

“I haven’t thought that far off,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said, before admitting the flip of Greinke-Kershaw to Kershaw-Greinke in time for the postseason “will be a benefit of this.”

The Dodgers also would like to ease the load on Kershaw while they still can. He’s second in the majors in innings pitched (223) and will set a new career high if he pitches a combined 10 2/3 over his final two starts.

Last year, the lead man in the Giants’ rotation, Matt Cain, pitched an additional 30 innings over five postseason starts as San Francisco won the World Series.

“I feel good,” Kershaw said. “They just want me to be well-rested if I have to pitch deep (in October). I don’t think I need it. But I‘m not going to argue about it.”

Getting a spot start in place of Kershaw, Stephen Fife gave up four runs in 2 1/3 innings Wednesday in the Dodgers’ 9-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-65

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Dodgers (Ricky Nolasco, 13-10, 3.36) at Diamondbacks (Wade Miley, 10-10, 3.70)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Carl Crawford had an infield single in three at-bats and scored a run in his first start since Friday. He had been nursing lower back soreness. Crawford pinch-hit in the final two games of the San Francisco series last weekend, then sat out the first two games of the D-backs series Monday and Tuesday. Manager Don Mattingly said he would monitor Crawford’s progress with an eye toward health. “One of those things with the back, you are banged up, banged up, and the next thing you know it kind of frees up,” said Mattingly, adding a word of caution. “I’ll be careful with him. Plus we have some lefties coming, so it gives me a chance to keep seeing Scott (Van Slyke, a right-handed hitter).”

--SS Hanley Ramirez was given a scheduled day off Wednesday and may get Thursday off, too, manager Don Mattingly said. Ramirez had a single, three walks and three runs in the Dodgers’ 9-3 victory over Arizona on Tuesday, his first game back after missing four with back soreness. “It’s been part of the plan. Hanley is going to play a day, off a few days. It’s going to be a matter of keeping him sharp while getting his body rest. Whatever we have to do to get him right,” Mattingly said. The manager said he expects to follow the same procedure until the Dodgers reach the postseason.

--OF Andre Ethier is still wearing a protective boot on his left ankle but has hit off a tee and is doing a little bit of throwing, manager Don Mattingly said. Ethier is expected to begin doing pregame work with the team this weekend in San Diego. “We are still a few days away with him,” Mattingly said. Ethier left last Friday’s game in the eighth inning after doubling down the left field, and he hasn’t played since. Ethier feels OK running straight ahead, Mattingly said, but cutting is bothersome.

--RF Yasiel Puig had a little yin and a little yang working Wednesday. Puig had three hits, including his 17th home run, and was a triple short of the cycle. However, he was picked off second base when Carl Crawford bunted through a fastball in the top of the first inning. D-backs LF Adam Eaton also turned a ground ball to right field into a double when Puig laid back on the ball and let it come to him.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco will make his 14th start for the Dodgers since being obtained from Miami on July 6 to flesh out the rotation. Nolasco had a career-high seven-game winning streak stopped in his last outing, Saturday in San Francisco, when he gave up seven hits and five earned runs in 1 1.3 innings, the second-shortest start of his career. He is 10th in NL with a 2.36 ERA since being acquired by the Dodgers, and he has been particularly effective against Arizona this season, going 3-0 with an 0.83 ERA in three starts. Nolasco gave up one run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings for an 8-1 victory over the D-backs on Sept. 9. He is 8-2 with a 3.48 ERA against the D-backs in 11 career starts, 4-1 with a 4.54 ERA at Chase Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We are sitting where we are at, and we like where we are at. It is one game at a time. Tonight was a frustrating game, but other than that, I am not really frustrated.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, after the Diamondbacks’ 9-4 win over Los Angeles on Wednesday prevented the Dodgers from clinching the NL West title.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Andre Ethier (sore left ankle) left the Sept. 13 game and didn’t play Sept. 14-18. He was cleared to begin light activity Sept. 17, but he is unlikely to return to action before Sept. 21.

--OF Carl Crawford (back stiffness) did not start Sept. 13-17. He was back in the starting lineup Sept. 18.

--SS Hanley Ramirez (left hamstring tightness, irritated back nerve) left the Sept. 12 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 13-16. An MRI exam Sept. 13 revealed an the back issue. He returned to action Sept. 17. He didn’t play Sept. 18, and he’ll continue to be rested regularly until the end of the regular season.

--LHP Chris Capuano (left groin strain) left the Sept. 6 game in the second inning and hasn’t pitched in a game since. He felt renewed discomfort in a Sept. 13 bullpen session. He is out indefinitely.

--RHP Jose Dominguez (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23.

--RHP Josh Beckett (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14 due to a groin injury, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He began a light throwing program as of May 21, but he was shut down May 27 due to tingling in the fingers on his right hand. He resumed throwing in late June, but was shut down again. He was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and he underwent season-ending surgery to remove a rib July 10. He was cleared to resume throwing in late August, but he will not pitch again this season. His goal is to be ready by spring training.

--RHP Shawn Tolleson (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He had surgery April 25 to treat a herniated disk. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 11. He made his final rehab appearance for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 14, as he was shut down due to a left hip injury.

--LHP Scott Elbert (arthroscopic left elbow surgeries in September 2012 and January 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 10, then moved to Double-A Chattanooga on May 17. He was shut down in early June due to renewed elbow pain, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 7.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He’s out for the season, but he throwing at the Dodgers’ training complex in Arizona in mid-September.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Ricky Nolasco

LHP Chris Capuano

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Brandon League

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Stephen Fife

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Chris Withrow

LHP Onelki Garcia

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Tim Federowicz

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Mark Ellis

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Nick Punto

INF Jerry Hairston Jr.

INF Dee Gordon

INF Michael Young

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Nick Buss

OF Alex Castellanos