Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

The Dodgers completed a historic comeback Thursday afternoon. Last in the NL West on July 1, they became the first team in the majors to clinch a playoff berth.

Only three other teams in baseball history have finished in first place after sitting in last on July 1 or later: the 1914 Boston Braves, the 1973 New York Mets and the 1995 Seattle Mariners.

“That’s interesting but that’s trivial,” team president Stan Kasten said. “I think the more unusual thing is how we were in last place on July 1. The way we played since then is not the unusual part. What happened to put us in last place on July 1 was the unusual part.”

The most expensive payroll in baseball history was ravaged by injuries early in the year and sat 12 games under .500 (30-42) on June 22. With rookie Yasiel Puig injecting raw energy and other players gradually returning from injuries, the Dodgers won 42 of their next 50 games and were never really challenged after that.

“It’s really amazing what talent can do,” catcher A.J. Ellis said after hitting the game-winning home run Thursday. “We got healthy. Hanley Ramirez, Zack Greinke, Matt Kemp -- those guys fought injuries all year. But whenever we’ve been able to get the team we thought we had on the field, our talent has been able to shine through.”

Manager Don Mattingly, whose job seemed to be hanging by a thread in May, said he was proud of the way his team “persevered” through those dark times.

“People talk all the time about looking forward and turning the page. We did that,” he said. “Even though you couldn’t see it, we knew that light was out there. It was pretty foggy. But we were able to stick to it and keep heading in the right direction. Then the boys took off.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-65

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Dodgers (Edinson Volquez, 9-11, 4.94) at Padres (Robbie Erlin, 2-3, 5.18)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Hanley Ramirez was 2-for-4 with two home runs in the NL West-clinching 7-6 victory over Arizona on Thursday, and he ended a streak of 1,090 games with a postseason appearance. He was given a scheduled day off Wednesday to maintain the irritated nerve in his lower back, and he was removed after grounding out in the ninth inning Thursday. “Stan (trainer Conte) told me if I see him bend or shake, he is coming out. And it looked like he was doing some stuff, so I took him out,” manager Don Mattingly said. “We have to be careful with him. With Hanley it’s got to go through medical. If the docs say he can play, he’ll play.” Ramirez said he is not concerned about the back.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez was held out of the lineup Thursday because of a sore quadriceps, although he entered the game to play first base in the last of the ninth inning. “For me it’s more than a cramp, but it’s less than a full-blown injury. But it is enough to sit him,” manager Don Mattingly said. “Obviously he knows his body. We don’t think it’s major. He says he can play defense.” Gonzalez, who leads the Dodgers with 21 home runs and 98 RBIs, first felt a pull Tuesday and was removed from the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. He was ejected from Wednesday’s game in the sixth inning. He was available to pinch hit Thursday, Mattingly said.

--OF Andre Ethier (ankle) was unavailable for the sixth straight game Thursday, but he said he expects to be able to take early batting practice before the game at San Diego on Friday. “It feels better today, and that’s all we are looking for,” said Ethier, who still has a bit of a limp. Ethier, who is hitting .272 with 33 doubles, 12 homers and 52 home runs in 141 games, does not expect to need much game time to get his stroke back. “That’s the goal, to get back with four or five games left,” he said. “Twenty-five, 30 at-bats should get me back where I need to be.”

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu was the rotation casualty when the Dodgers opted to push LHP Clayton Kershaw back from his expected Wednesday start in Arizona to Saturday in San Diego. Ryu, who pitched a two-hitter in a 2-1 loss at Arizona on Monday, is not scheduled to start again until Tuesday in San Francisco, so he would be going on eight days’ rest. Ryu is 13-7 with a 3.03 ERA in 28 starts. He is behind only St. Louis RHP Shelby Miller in victories among NL rookies, and his 181 innings are tops among rookies.

--RHP Edinson Volquez will make his first start against his former San Diego teammates Friday. Volquez signed with the Dodgers on Aug. 28 following his release by San Diego the day before. Volquez is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in four appearances (one in relief) with the Dodgers, mirroring the numbers he showed in 27 appearances with the Padres (9-10, 6.01 ERA). Volquez has shown an improved command with the Dodgers, walking only one in 16 2/3 innings after walking 69 in 142 1/3 innings with San Diego. Like most pitchers, his numbers are better at Petco Park than in most other venues: He is 11-13 with a 3.94 ERA in 35 appearances there.

--RHP Chris Withrow was unavailable Thursday after leaving the team to be with his wife for the birth of their child.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Adrian Gonzalez (sore right quadriceps) was held out until the ninth inning Sept. 19. The injury is not considered serious and Gonzalez likely will be back in the lineup Sept. 20.

--OF Andre Ethier (sore left ankle) left the Sept. 13 game and didn’t play Sept. 14-19. He was cleared to begin light activity Sept. 17. He said he expects to take batting practice Sept. 20.

--OF Carl Crawford (back stiffness) did not start Sept. 13-17. He was back in the starting lineup Sept. 18.

--SS Hanley Ramirez (left hamstring tightness, irritated back nerve) left the Sept. 12 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 13-16. An MRI exam Sept. 13 revealed an the back issue. He returned to action Sept. 17. He didn’t play Sept. 18, and he’ll continue to be rested regularly until the end of the regular season.

--LHP Chris Capuano (left groin strain) left the Sept. 6 game in the second inning and hasn’t pitched in a game since. He felt renewed discomfort in a Sept. 13 bullpen session. He is out indefinitely. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection Sept. 19 to promote healing in his injured groin muscle. Capuano is expected to test the injury by throwing in the bullpen Sept. 21-22.

--RHP Jose Dominguez (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23.

--RHP Josh Beckett (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14 due to a groin injury, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He began a light throwing program as of May 21, but he was shut down May 27 due to tingling in the fingers on his right hand. He resumed throwing in late June, but was shut down again. He was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and he underwent season-ending surgery to remove a rib July 10. He was cleared to resume throwing in late August, but he will not pitch again this season. His goal is to be ready by spring training.

--RHP Shawn Tolleson (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He had surgery April 25 to treat a herniated disk. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 11. He made his final rehab appearance for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 14, as he was shut down due to a left hip injury.

--LHP Scott Elbert (arthroscopic left elbow surgeries in September 2012 and January 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 10, then moved to Double-A Chattanooga on May 17. He was shut down in early June due to renewed elbow pain, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 7.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He’s out for the season, but he throwing at the Dodgers’ training complex in Arizona in mid-September.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Ricky Nolasco

LHP Chris Capuano

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Brandon League

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Stephen Fife

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Chris Withrow

LHP Onelki Garcia

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Tim Federowicz

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Mark Ellis

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Nick Punto

INF Jerry Hairston Jr.

INF Dee Gordon

INF Michael Young

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Nick Buss

OF Alex Castellanos