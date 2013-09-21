Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

Shortstop Hanley Ramirez might be the Dodgers’ most indispensable player.

He leads the team in batting average (.351), slugging percentage (.656) and OPS (1.059) with a mark that would lead the National League if Ramirez had played enough. When he is in their starting lineup, the Dodgers have played at a .654 clip (53-28). When he isn‘t, they are a losing team (35-38), including Friday, when they lost 2-0 without him.

He was given the night off for health reasons. Ramirez has been bothered by back and hamstring issues. Ramirez was the star of the Dodgers’ 7-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, clinching the National League West title. Ramirez went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs.

”Hanley, we’re going to be more careful,“ manager Don Mattingly said of resting Ramirez for much of the remainder of the regular season. ”As much as anyone, I think he’s going to get the most days (off).

”Obviously, he’s a pretty big chunk in the middle (of the lineup). He hits good pitching. He gets on base. He’s dangerous. He hits righties and lefties. And he’s played good defense at shortstop for us.

“He’s just been a force.”

Now if the Dodgers could just figure out when that force is going to be available to them.

Ramirez missed four games after receiving a cortisone injection for an irritated nerve in his lower back before returning Tuesday. He reached base four times (a single and three walks) and scored three times in his first game back -- then sat out another game before playing Thursday.

“I don’t think anybody feels Hanley’s 100 percent to just throw him out there,” Mattingly said. “We’re trying to keep him sharp but get him totally ready (for the playoffs). ... Whatever we have to do to get him right is the key for us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-66

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Dodgers (Clayton Kershaw, 14-9, 1.94) at Padres (Burch Smith, 1-1, 6.57)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw will start Saturday’s contest against the Padres. Kershaw was scheduled to start Wednesday, but the Dodgers pushed it back to give him some extra rest as they prepare for the post-season. Kershaw hasn’t fared well this season against the Padres, losing all three of his starts against them. He is 0-3 with a 4.67 ERA. Overall, Kershaw is 8-6 with a 2.61 ERA in 20 starts against San Diego.

--OF Andre Ethier took batting practice before Friday’s game but didn’t play for the seventh consecutive game because of a sprained left ankle suffered a week ago. There is no timetable for his return, though manager Don Mattingly said he expects to get Ethier some playing time before the regular season ends. “I’d like to see Andre get at-bats again but not at the price of not being able to run all of a sudden,” Mattingly said.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez was among several players who got most of the night off--the former Padre registered a pinch-hit single in the ninth--after the club clinched the NL West on Thursday in Arizona. Gonzalez, who didn’t start Thursday’s game but appeared later as a defensive replacement, had been bothered by a quad injury. With the division title in hand, manager Don Mattingly said his priority is to get Gonzalez healthy for the playoffs.

--CF Matt Kemp got the night off before pinch-hitting in the ninth. Kemp is expected to play several games before the regular season ends since he has sat out the majority of the season with injuries. “Matt is in a different category. We’d like to see Matt play most of these games, but not at the risk if his hammy is tight,” manager Don Mattlingly said. “Matt is in a position that I’d like to see him play more to get more confident in his leg and ankle and get more at-bats.”

--RHP Chris Withrow is expected to rejoin the Dodgers on Saturday in San Diego. Withrow and his wife Jaclyn celebrated the birth of their first child, Walker Reid, on Wednesday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’re always evaluating. I‘m really happy with how he pitched.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, on RHP Edinson Volquez after a 2-0 loss to San Diego on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Adrian Gonzalez (sore right quadriceps) was held out until the ninth inning Sept. 19. The injury is not considered serious. Gonzalez was also rested Sept. 20.

--OF Andre Ethier (sore left ankle) left the Sept. 13 game and didn’t play Sept. 14-20. He was cleared to begin light activity Sept. 17 and took batting practice Sept. 20.

--LHP Chris Capuano (left groin strain) left the Sept. 6 game in the second inning and hasn’t pitched in a game since. He felt renewed discomfort in a Sept. 13 bullpen session. He is out indefinitely. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection Sept. 19 to promote healing in his injured groin muscle. Capuano is expected to test the injury by throwing in the bullpen Sept. 21-22.

--RHP Jose Dominguez (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23.

--RHP Josh Beckett (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14 due to a groin injury, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He began a light throwing program as of May 21, but he was shut down May 27 due to tingling in the fingers on his right hand. He resumed throwing in late June, but was shut down again. He was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and he underwent season-ending surgery to remove a rib July 10. He was cleared to resume throwing in late August, but he will not pitch again this season. His goal is to be ready by spring training.

--RHP Shawn Tolleson (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He had surgery April 25 to treat a herniated disk. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 11. He made his final rehab appearance for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 14, as he was shut down due to a left hip injury.

--LHP Scott Elbert (arthroscopic left elbow surgeries in September 2012 and January 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 10, then moved to Double-A Chattanooga on May 17. He was shut down in early June due to renewed elbow pain, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 7.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He’s out for the season, but he throwing at the Dodgers’ training complex in Arizona in mid-September.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Ricky Nolasco

LHP Chris Capuano

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Brandon League

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Stephen Fife

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Chris Withrow

LHP Onelki Garcia

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Tim Federowicz

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Mark Ellis

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Nick Punto

INF Jerry Hairston Jr.

INF Dee Gordon

INF Michael Young

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Nick Buss

OF Alex Castellanos