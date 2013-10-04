Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

The key to winning a five-game series is often stealing a game on the road.

The Dodgers did that Thursday night, beating the Atlanta Braves 6-1 in Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Turner Field.

“It’s huge,” Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez said of the win. “First game, it’s huge in a five-game series, definitely puts a lot of pressure on the other team there, and it’s real big for sure. That’s a definite.”

Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, the likely NL Cy Young Award winner, dominated the Braves. He matched a season high with 12 strikeouts in seven innings while allowing one run and three hits.

The Dodgers hope right-hander Zack Greinke can give them that same kind of performance in Game 2 on Friday night. Greinke went 15-4 with a 2.63 ERA in 28 regular-season starts. Left-hander Mike Minor (13-9, 3.21) will start for Atlanta.

Greinke was even better down the stretch than Kershaw. In Greinke’s past 10 outings, he posted a 1.36 ERA.

”Well, you feel good when Zack is pitching,“ Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. ”We’re going to go out there tomorrow, turn the page on this one. It feels good to get this one under our belt, but we’ve got a tough game (Friday).

“And really with Zack, we feel pretty much like Clayton, you feel like he’s going to keep you in the game, so he’s going to give us a chance. If we can put some runs up for him and make some plays, we’re going to be in a position to at least be in a close game that you’ve got a chance to win. Feel good about that.”

Perhaps the only concern about Greinke is his relative lack of postseason success. He made three playoff starts for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2011 and posted a 1-1 record with a 6.48 ERA.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Dodgers 1, Braves 0

NEXT: Dodgers (Zack Greinke, 15-4, 2.63) at Braves (Mike Minor, 13-9, 3.21)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Andre Ethier made the Dodgers’ NL Division Series roster, but he remains hobbled with an injury just above his left ankle. “He’s here to pinch-hit. You’re not going to see him in the outfield,” manager Don Mattingly said of Ethier, who grounded out in the eighth inning Thursday against the Braves.

--OF Skip Schumaker is the Dodgers’ starting center fielder for the NL Division Series with Matt Kemp out for the postseason and Andre Ethier hurting. Schumaker went 0-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly Thursday.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez hit his first postseason homer, connecting for a two-run shot off Kris Medlen on Thursday in the opener of the National League Division Series. The homer came on a first-pitch changeup. Gonzalez was 2-for-5 and is now 7-for-19 in five postseason games. He hit .357 for San Diego in the 2006 NLDS.

--RF Yasiel Puig had two hits and was hit by a pitch against the Braves on Thursday in his first postseason game. He is the 10th Dodgers rookie to collect two or more hits in a postseason game since the team moved to Los Angeles in 1958. Puig cooled off in September after a blazing first three months with the team.

--RHP Zack Greinke will try to build off a 6-1 record and 1.36 ERA in the last 10 starts of the regular season when he faces the Braves in Game 2 of the NL Division Series on Friday in Atlanta. He missed a month with a broken collarbone but finished the year 15-4 with a 2.63 ERA. Greinke allowed four hits over seven scoreless innings in a victory over the Braves on June 6 at Los Angeles. The 2009 American League Cy Young Award winner with the Royals is 1-1 with a 3.50 ERA lifetime against the Braves. Greinke made three postseason starts for Milwaukee in 2011, going 1-1 with a 6.48 ERA.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw struck out 12 over seven innings and recorded his first postseason victory as the Dodgers opened the National League Division Series with a 6-1 victory over the Braves. He allowed three hits -- all singles -- and walked three, leaving after 124 pitches. He is the first Dodger to record as many as 12 strikeouts in a postseason game since Sandy Koufax fanned 15 in Game 1 of the 1963 World Series against the Yankees. Kershaw struck out six in a row over one stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”Any time you can get a couple runs with (Clayton) Kershaw pitching, you are in good shape. “He’s the best pitcher in baseball and he showed it.” -- 1B Adrian Gonzalez, after the Dodgers’ 6-1 win over the Braves in the NL Division Series opener.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Andre Ethier (sore left ankle) had just one regular-season at-bat after Sept. 13. He will be limited to pinch-hitting in the NL Division Series.

--OF Matt Kemp (sore left ankle) was shut down for the year on the last day of the regular season. Kemp is also planning to have a surgical procedure on his left shoulder this offseason to address arthritic changes in his AC joint, unrelated to his major shoulder surgery in October 2012.

--RHP Jose Dominguez (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 14.

--RHP Josh Beckett (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14 due to a groin injury, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He began a light throwing program as of May 21, but he was shut down May 27 due to tingling in the fingers on his right hand. He resumed throwing in late June, but was shut down again. He was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and he underwent season-ending surgery to remove a rib July 10. He was cleared to resume throwing in late August, but he will not pitch again this season. His goal is to be ready by spring training.

--RHP Shawn Tolleson (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He had surgery April 25 to treat a herniated disk. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 11. He made his final rehab appearance for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 14, as he was shut down due to a left hip injury.

--LHP Scott Elbert (arthroscopic left elbow surgeries in September 2012 and January 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 10, then moved to Double-A Chattanooga on May 17. He was shut down in early June due to renewed elbow pain, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 7.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He’s out for the season, but he throwing at the Dodgers’ training complex in Arizona in mid-September.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP J.P. Howell

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Mark Ellis

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Nick Punto

INF Dee Gordon

INF Michael Young

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Skip Schumaker

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke