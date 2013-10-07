Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

With the Dodgers holding a big lead in the National League West, manager Don Mattingly frequently rested Hanley Ramirez in the final weeks of the regular season.

Ramirez was suffering from back spasms, and Mattingly did not want his star shortstop risking injury with the postseason coming up. Ramirez did not particularly care for sitting out, but the plan is working just fine.

Healthy again, Ramirez has led the Dodgers to a 2-1 lead over the Atlanta Braves in the best-of-five series. Ramirez has six extra-base hits in the first three games and is 7-for-13.

Ramirez amassed three hits and three runs Sunday night, as did rookie right fielder Yasiel Puig, and the Dodgers rolled to a 13-6 victory over the Braves in Game 3 at Dodger Stadium. Ramirez finished a home run shy of the cycle.

”Hanley, I’ve been talking about him all year long, just how good I feel like he is,“ Mattingly said. ”I‘m glad, again, when we were going down the stretch and he was wanting to play some of those games and we were trying to hold him off.

“I just kept telling him, I want the whole world to see how good you are (in the postseason). And it’s been good so far.”

The Dodgers will send Ricky Nolasco (13-11, 3.70 ERA in the regular season) to the mound in Game 4 in hopes of advancing to the National League Championship Series. Los Angeles wants to avoid a return trip to Atlanta for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

The Braves will counter with veteran Freddy Garcia (1-2, 1.65), who turned 37 Sunday and spent a large portion of the season in the minor leagues.

Nolasco beat the Braves in his only start against them this season, allowing two runs in seven innings. Garcia did not face the Dodgers this year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Dodgers 2, Braves 1

NEXT: Braves (Freddy Garcia, 1-2, 1.65) at Dodgers (Ricky Nolasco, 13-11, 3.70)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Andre Ethier worked out in center field Sunday before Game 3, and he said he hopes to start in one of the remaining NL Division Series games. Either has been limited to pinch-hitting duty in the series because of pain in his left leg, just above the ankle. Manager Don Mattingly said it would be “a surprise” if Ethier proved able to start in the series.

--SS Hanley Ramirez had a single, a double and a triple in Game 3, giving him six extra-base hits against the Braves, tying the club record for a postseason series. Duke Snider and Steve Garvey shared the mark. Ramirez is 7-for-13 in the series. “I don’t know how he got out six times,” Dodgers C A.J. Ellis said of Ramirez. “He’s a pretty amazing hitter, easily the most talented hitter I’ve ever played with.”

--LF Carl Crawford went 2-for-5 in Game 3 of the NL Division Series against the Braves on Sunday, hitting a big three-run homer that gave the Dodgers a 4-2 lead in the second inning. It was Crawford’s fourth career postseason home run, the last one coming in 2010 while he was a member of the Rays. “All playoff home runs are big for me,” Crawford said when asked to rank them. “That’s definitely a big one to take the lead right there and get the team some momentum going into the rest of the game. It was huge for us. It was at a point in the game where we could have fell back and got into a big hole.”

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu gave up four runs and six hits in three innings for a no-decision in Sunday’s Game 3 of the NL Division Series against the Braves. He became the first Dodgers rookie pitcher to start a game for the club since Hiroki Kuroda in 2008. Ryu fared better at the plate than on the mound Sunday, driving in the Dodgers’ first run of the game with a sacrifice fly.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco is scheduled to start Game 4 of the NL Division Series against the Braves. He is 6-10 with a 5.11 ERA in 24 career games (23 starts) against Atlanta. Leading up to Game 3, however, manager Don Mattingly said he was not ruling out starting LHP Clayton Kershaw on three days’ rest if the Dodgers were to lose Game 3. That scenario will not come into play. The uncertainty of the situation did not bother Nolasco. “This isn’t about me,” he said. “I’ll be here and ready to take the ball whenever they ask me to pitch.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s really locked in right now, he’s got a great approach. He hits all pitches, all speeds, all different types of pitchers. I‘m really happy he’s my teammate.” -- C A.J. Ellis, on SS Hanley Ramirez, who has six extra-base hits through the first three games of the NL Division Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Andre Ethier (sore left ankle) had just one regular-season at-bat after Sept. 13. He was limited to pinch-hitting over the first three games of the NL Division Series.

--OF Matt Kemp (sore left ankle) was shut down for the year on the last day of the regular season. Kemp is also planning to have a surgical procedure on his left shoulder this offseason to address arthritic changes in his AC joint, unrelated to his major shoulder surgery in October 2012.

--RHP Jose Dominguez (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 14.

--RHP Josh Beckett (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14 due to a groin injury, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He began a light throwing program as of May 21, but he was shut down May 27 due to tingling in the fingers on his right hand. He resumed throwing in late June, but was shut down again. He was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and he underwent season-ending surgery to remove a rib July 10. He was cleared to resume throwing in late August, but he will not pitch again this season. His goal is to be ready by spring training.

--RHP Shawn Tolleson (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He had surgery April 25 to treat a herniated disk. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 11. He made his final rehab appearance for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 14, as he was shut down due to a left hip injury.

--LHP Scott Elbert (arthroscopic left elbow surgeries in September 2012 and January 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 10, then moved to Double-A Chattanooga on May 17. He was shut down in early June due to renewed elbow pain, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 7.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He’s out for the season, but he throwing at the Dodgers’ training complex in Arizona in mid-September.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP J.P. Howell

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Mark Ellis

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Nick Punto

INF Dee Gordon

INF Michael Young

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Skip Schumaker

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke