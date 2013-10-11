Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

Don Mattingly’s gamble paid off, and now his Dodgers don’t have to make a long flight to Atlanta and will have three days to rest up for the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers manager decided to pitch left-hander Clayton Kershaw on three days’ rest Monday night with a chance to finish off the visiting Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. Though Kershaw didn’t get a decision, the Dodgers rallied to win the game and the series, earning a 4-3 victory on Juan Uribe’s two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are off until Friday when they play the Cardinals at St. Louis in Game 1 of the NLCS. The Dodgers last played in the NLCS in 2009, losing to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Right-hander Ricky Nolasco (13-11, 3.70 ERA in the regular season) was originally scheduled to start Game 4, but the Dodgers announced Monday afternoon that they switched to Kershaw (16-9, 1.83), who led the NL in ERA. Pitching on short rest for the first time in his six-year career, Kershaw allowed two runs, both unearned, in six innings.

Kershaw will be able to pitch Game 2 of the NLCS on the regular four days’ rest Saturday. Right-hander Zack Greinke (15-4, 2.63) will start Game 1 against Cardinals right-hander Joe Kelly (10-5, 2.69).

“We moved one step closer and we don’t have to get back on a plane (Tuesday),” Mattingly said. “It’s a good feeling.”

With Los Angeles down 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Yasiel Puig hit a leadoff double off David Carpenter. Uribe fouled off two bunt attempts then drove a hanging breaking ball into the Dodgers’ bullpen in left field for the game-winning homer.

“This moment today, I’ll never forget,” Uribe said.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Dodgers 3, Braves 1

NEXT: Game 1 of National League Championship Series, Dodgers (Zack Greinke, regular season: 15-4, 2.63; postseason: 0-1, 3.00) at Cardinals (Joe Kelly, regular season: 10-5, 2.69; postseason: 0-0, 3.38)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Matt Kemp, previously shut down for the postseason due to a left ankle injury, was scheduled to have left shoulder surgery Tuesday, according to the team. The operation was due to address arthritic changes in his left shoulder’s AC joint, unrelated to his major left shoulder surgery in October 2012. Dodgers team doctor Neal ElAttrache was set to perform the surgery, which will require a six- to eight-week rehab. Kemp is expected to be ready for the start of spring training. Kemp missed more than half of the regular season due to hamstring and ankle problems. According to MLB.com, Kemp might also undergo offseason surgery on his left ankle.

--RF Yasiel Puig became the third Los Angeles Dodger rookie to have three hits in a postseason game with his 3-for-5 performance in Game 3 on Sunday, and he started Monday’s game-winning rally with a leadoff double in the eighth inning of Game 4. Overall, he hit .471 (8-for-17) in the series. “I noticed that each pitcher is focusing more on each pitch that he throws,” Puig said. “Everyone’s trying to give their all in every single play. I noticed that the zone has been a little tighter. There is a lot more focus and more intensity on every little detail.”

--CF Skip Schumaker started all four games of the NL Division Series against the Braves because both Matt Kemp and Andre Ethier are injured. Schumaker hit .231 (3-for-13) with two RBIs in the series.

--3B Juan Uribe has a career .231 average (27-for-117) in four postseason campaigns with the White Sox, Giants and Dodgers. However, he has five postseason homers, including one in Game 3 on Sunday, and then the game-winning home run in Game 4 on Monday. “This moment today ... this is what I tell my teammates,” he said. “A lot of people want to be in the moment that we have right now. And this moment we’ll never forget. What we did today we’ll never forget.” Uribe played for two World Series champions -- the White Sox in 2005 and the Giants in 2010.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw gave up two unearned runs on three hits in six innings in his start Monday in Game 4 of the NL Division Series, making 91 pitches. He was pitching on three days’ rest for the first time in his career, but he wasn’t sure if it affected him. “It’s tough to say,” he said. “I don’t know. I mean, I think maybe, but once the game started, no. All that other stuff leading up to it is probably a little different because it’s a different routine. Once the game started, it felt the same.”

--RHP Zack Greinke knew he would start the Dodgers’ next game following Monday’s Game 4, but his opponent could have been one of three teams. It could have been the Braves if a Game 5 were necessary, or it could have been the Pirates or Cardinals in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series. Greinke is expected to start Game 1 on Friday against Pittsburgh or St. Louis, and he has impressive record against both in his career, going 8-3 vs. the Cardinals and 5-2 vs. the Pirates.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We want to get the game back tied, but it worked out good. That’s what I get for trying to bunt him. I set him up.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, on asking 3B Juan Uribe to bunt in the eighth inning Monday with the Dodgers trailing the Braves 3-2. Uribe failed to get down the bunt, then hit a two-run homer that lifted Los Angeles to a series-clinching 4-3 win.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Andre Ethier (sore left ankle) had just one regular-season at-bat after Sept. 13. He was limited to pinch-hitting in the NL Division Series.

--OF Matt Kemp (sore left ankle) was shut down for the year on the last day of the regular season. Kemp was scheduled to undergo a surgical procedure on his left shoulder Oct. 8 to address arthritic changes in his AC joint, unrelated to his major shoulder surgery in October 2012.

--RHP Jose Dominguez (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 14.

--RHP Josh Beckett (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14 due to a groin injury, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He began a light throwing program as of May 21, but he was shut down May 27 due to tingling in the fingers on his right hand. He resumed throwing in late June, but was shut down again. He was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and he underwent season-ending surgery to remove a rib July 10. He was cleared to resume throwing in late August, but he will not pitch again this season. His goal is to be ready by spring training.

--RHP Shawn Tolleson (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He had surgery April 25 to treat a herniated disk. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 11. He made his final rehab appearance for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 14, as he was shut down due to a left hip injury.

--LHP Scott Elbert (arthroscopic left elbow surgeries in September 2012 and January 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 10, then moved to Double-A Chattanooga on May 17. He was shut down in early June due to renewed elbow pain, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 7.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He’s out for the season, but he throwing at the Dodgers’ training complex in Arizona in mid-September.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP J.P. Howell

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Mark Ellis

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Nick Punto

INF Dee Gordon

INF Michael Young

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Skip Schumaker

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke