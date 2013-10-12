Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

If there is anything good about playing a day game after a 13-inning night game, it’s that the Dodgers won’t have a lot of time to fret about a difficult loss in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Friday.

Carlos Beltran’s RBI single in the bottom of the 13th off closer Kenley Jansen gave the Cardinals a 3-2 victory over the Dodgers at Busch Stadium. The game ended at 12:24 a.m. Central time on Saturday and Game 2 is scheduled to being at 3:07 p.m.

“If the rest of the series is like this one, it should be a pretty good one,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

And if the rest is like Game 1, Mattingly should be prepared for a lot of second guessing.

Mattingly decided to pinch run for his cleanup hitter, first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, in the eighth inning after he drew a leadoff walk with the score tied 2-2. However, pinch-runner Dee Gordon was erased on Yasiel Puig’s fielder’s choice and Juan Uribe followed by grounding into a double play.

Michael Young took over for Gonzalez and hit into double plays to end the 10th and 12th innings immediately after Hanley Ramirez, who had six extra-base hits in the Dodgers’ four-game win over the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series, was intentionally walked both times.

“You’ve got to shoot your bullet when you get a chance,” Mattingly said. “If we don’t use (Gordon) there and the next guy hit a ball in the gap and (Gonzalez) doesn’t score then we’re going to say, ‘why didn’t you use Dee?’ You have to take a shot at scoring a run there.”

Mattingly also made the curious move of bringing closer Kenley Jansen into the game in the middle of an inning, calling on him in the 12th to replace rookie Chris Withrow with the score still 2-2, one out and runners on first and second. Jansen promptly served up Beltran’s game-winning hit.

“It’s just that kind of game that you’re going to end up trying to stop it there,” Mattingly said. “Maybe we get another inning out of him, depending on what happens and go from there.”

Dodgers ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw (16-9, 1.83 in the regular season) faces Cardinals rookie right-hander Michael Wacha (4-1, 2.78) in Game 2.

Kershaw was 1-0 with a 0.69 ERA in two starts against the Braves in the NLDS, allowing one earned run in 13 innings. He was 0-2 with a 4.15 ERA against the Cardinals in two starts during the regular season and has a 4-5 career record against them with a 3.75 ERA in 12 starts.

Wacha beat the Pittsburgh Pirates in Game 4 of the NLDS in his postseason debut, taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning and allowing only one run in 7 1/3 innings. He has never faced the Dodgers.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Cardinals 1, Dodgers 0

NEXT: Dodgers (Clayton Kershaw, 16-9, 1.83) at Cardinals (Michael Wacha (4-1, 2.78)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Greinke pitched outstanding baseball for eight innings Friday night but had nothing to show for it. Greinke did a masterful job of hitting corners and changing speeds in allowing just four hits and two runs, walking one and whiffing 10. He came in with a checkered postseason past against St. Louis, owning a puffy 6.17 ERA, but was in control most of the game. “Zack was really good tonight and kind of probably could have kept going,” Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly said.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw had the lowest ERA of any starter in the majors this year, but didn’t have success against St. Louis, losing both of his starts. He will try to correct that in Game 2 on Saturday. Kershaw took a 5-3 defeat on May 26 in Dodger Stadium and fell 5-1 on Aug. 6 in Busch Stadium despite giving up just two runs over six innings.

--LHP Chris Capuano, who worked three innings in relief to earn a game in Game 3 of the NLDS against Atlanta, was surprisingly left off the NLCS roster. Another LHP reliever, Paco Rodriguez, will join Capuano on the sidelines for this series.

--RHP Carlos Marmol was placed on the NLCS roster, along with late-season pickup Edinson Volquez. Neither one made the NLDS roster, although Marmol pitched effectively in 21 outings after being acquired from the Chicago Cubs in late July, working scoreless ball in 18 of them and pitching to a 2.53 ERA.

--CF Andre Ethier (ankle) picked up the start in Game 1 of the NLCS Friday night. Ethier wasn’t able to run well enough to play the outfield in the NLDS against Atlanta and pinch-hit in all four games, going 0-for-3 with a walk. Ethier went 1-for-5 with a walk before leaving the game as part of a double-switch in the 13th inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’ve got to shoot your bullet when you get a chance. It didn’t work out for us. We’re trying to win a game.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, on pinch running for 1B Adrian Gonzalez in the eighth inning of an eventual 3-2 loss to the Cardinals in the 13th inning Friday night.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Andre Ethier (sore left ankle) had just one regular-season at-bat after Sept. 13. He was limited to pinch-hitting in the NL Division Series but started in center fielder in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series.

--OF Matt Kemp (sore left ankle) was shut down for the year on the last day of the regular season. Kemp was scheduled to undergo a surgical procedure on his left shoulder Oct. 8 to address arthritic changes in his AC joint, unrelated to his major shoulder surgery in October 2012.

--RHP Jose Dominguez (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 14.

--RHP Josh Beckett (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14 due to a groin injury, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He began a light throwing program as of May 21, but he was shut down May 27 due to tingling in the fingers on his right hand. He resumed throwing in late June, but was shut down again. He was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and he underwent season-ending surgery to remove a rib July 10. He was cleared to resume throwing in late August, but he will not pitch again this season. His goal is to be ready by spring training.

--RHP Shawn Tolleson (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He had surgery April 25 to treat a herniated disk. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 11. He made his final rehab appearance for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 14, as he was shut down due to a left hip injury.

--LHP Scott Elbert (arthroscopic left elbow surgeries in September 2012 and January 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 10, then moved to Double-A Chattanooga on May 17. He was shut down in early June due to renewed elbow pain, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 7.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He’s out for the season, but he throwing at the Dodgers’ training complex in Arizona in mid-September.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP Edinson Volquez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Mark Ellis

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Nick Punto

INF Dee Gordon

INF Michael Young

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Scott Van Slyke