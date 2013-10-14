Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

Heading home down 2-0 to the St. Louis Cardinals in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series, the Dodgers were awaiting word on the status of two key players.

Shortstop Hanley Ramirez (ribs) and center fielder Andre Ethier (ankle) were missing from the Game 2 lineup Saturday and the Dodgers were blanked 1-0 by the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Rookie Michael Wacha combined with four relievers on a five-hit shutout.

Ramirez was hit in the ribs by a Joe Kelly pitch in the first inning of Game 1 on Friday night. He played all 13 innings of that game, which the Dodgers lost 3-2, but felt sore Saturday after taking swings in the indoor batting cages before the game and was scratched from the lineup in favor of Nick Punto.

An X-ray taken during the game was negative, but it is unsure when Ramirez will be able to play again. Ramirez underwent a CT scan Sunday, and manager Don Mattingly said the team was awaiting the results.

Ethier played in the field in Game 1 for the first time since Sept. 13. However, he was sore Saturday morning and manager Don Mattingly decided to rest him.

It is unsure how much Ethier will be able to play for the rest of the series beyond pinch-hitting.

Ramirez hit .345 with 20 home runs and 10 stolen bases in 86 regular-season games then went 8-for-16 with four doubles, one triple and one home run in four games against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series.

“I feel like he’s one of the best players in the game,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said of Ramirez. “We go from not only losing Hanley but we don’t have Dre, either. Our lineup changes when you take a couple guys out. It leaves (cleanup hitter) Adrian (Gonzalez) vulnerable that they’re not going to pitch to him.”

During the regular season, Ethier batted .272 with 12 homers in 142 games.

The Dodgers have scored two runs in the series, both coming on a single by Juan Uribe in the third inning of Game 1. Thus, they carry a 20-inning scoreless streak into Game 3, which will be played Monday night at Los Angeles.

The Dodgers are also 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position in the series.

“I can always be concerned but each game changes,” Mattingly said. “You flip the page.”

In Game 3, rookie left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu (14-8, 3.00 in the regular season) will start for the Dodgers against Adam Wainwright (19-9, 2.94), who led the NL in victories.

Ryu beat the Cardinals in his only start against them in the regular season, giving up one unearned run in seven innings. Wainwright lost his only start against the Dodgers this season, allowing three runs in seven innings, and is 4-4 lifetime against them with a 3.10 ERA in 13 games, including 10 starts.

Ryu struggled in his postseason debut, giving up four runs in three innings to Atlanta in Game 3 of the NLDS, though he did not factor in the decision. Carpenter went 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA in two starts against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the NLDS, allowing two runs in 16 innings.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Cardinals 2, Dodgers 0

NEXT: Cardinals (Adam Wainwright, 19-9, 2.94) at Dodgers (Hyun-Jin Ryu, 14-8, 3.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Hanley Ramirez underwent an CT scan on his sore ribs Sunday, and manager Don Mattingly said the team was awaiting the results. Ramirez was scratched less than an hour before Saturday’s Game 2, a day after he was struck in the ribs by a pitch.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, who will start Game 3 on Monday, hasn’t pitched since allowing four runs in three innings Sunday night in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against Atlanta in Los Angeles’ 13-6 rout. But Ryu shut down St. Louis on Aug. 8 in Busch Stadium, scattering five hits and allowing an unearned run over seven innings. Ryu lost five of his last seven regular season starts, although he had just one or two runs of support in six of those outings.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw pitched brilliantly for six innings, but was tagged with a tough-luck loss when the Cardinals scratched out an unearned run in the fifth. Kershaw allowed just two hits, walked one and fanned five. It was the fourth straight time, dating back to last July, that St. Louis defeated him. “It wasn’t any fun taking him out, honestly,” manager Don Mattingly said of pinch-hitting for Kershaw in the seventh.

--CF Andre Ethier (ankle) didn’t start Saturday after leaving in the 13th inning of Game 1 as part of a double switch. Mattingly said Ethier’s ankle was feeling sore after the long game, which lasted almost five hours. Ethier pinch-hit with two outs in the ninth and quickly fanned to end the game.

--RF Yasiel Puig went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts and is now 0-for-10 in the NLCS with six punchouts. Puig is gripping the bat so hard and swinging so wildly that he can’t help the offense in his present state. Does Mattingly consider benching Puig against Adam Wainwright and his venomous curveball Monday in Game 3?

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I can always be concerned, but each game changes. Obviously, we had a couple of chances. I give them some credit, and also we’ve just got to be able to execute with men on third.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, after a 1-0 loss to St. Louis that put the Dodgers down 2-0 in the NLCS on Saturday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (bruised left ribs) was a late scratch from Game 2 of the NL Championship Series when he felt soreness while taking swings in the indoor batting cages after being hit by a pitch in Game 1. He underwent a CT scan Oct. 13, and his status was uncertain.

--CF Andre Ethier (sore left ankle) sat out Game 2 of the NL Championship Series after making his first start since Sept. 13 in Game 1 of the series. Ethier should be able to at least pinch-hit during the remainder of the series, but the Dodgers are unsure if he will be able to play in the field.

--OF Matt Kemp (sore left ankle) was shut down for the year on the last day of the regular season. Kemp was scheduled to undergo a surgical procedure on his left shoulder Oct. 8 to address arthritic changes in his AC joint, unrelated to his major shoulder surgery in October 2012.

--RHP Jose Dominguez (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 14.

--RHP Josh Beckett (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14 due to a groin injury, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He began a light throwing program as of May 21, but he was shut down May 27 due to tingling in the fingers on his right hand. He resumed throwing in late June, but was shut down again. He was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and he underwent season-ending surgery to remove a rib July 10. He was cleared to resume throwing in late August, but he will not pitch again this season. His goal is to be ready by spring training.

--RHP Shawn Tolleson (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He had surgery April 25 to treat a herniated disk. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 11. He made his final rehab appearance for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 14, as he was shut down due to a left hip injury.

--LHP Scott Elbert (arthroscopic left elbow surgeries in September 2012 and January 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 10, then moved to Double-A Chattanooga on May 17. He was shut down in early June due to renewed elbow pain, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 7.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He’s out for the season, but he throwing at the Dodgers’ training complex in Arizona in mid-September.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP Edinson Volquez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Mark Ellis

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Nick Punto

INF Dee Gordon

INF Michael Young

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Scott Van Slyke