Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

The Dodgers’ season is on the brink, but manager Don Mattingly is still optimistic his team can bounce back and beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series.

Los Angeles trails 3-1 in the best-of-seven series after losing 4-2 Tuesday night in Game 4 at Dodger Stadium.

“Kind of the best thought I have is, I’ve got one of the best pitchers in baseball pitching (Wednesday),” Mattingly said of Zack Greinke. “If we come out here and play well tomorrow and get a win, I’ve probably got the best pitcher in baseball pitching the next day (Clayton Kershaw).”

Greinke (15-4, 2.63 ERA in the regular season) starts Wednesday afternoon in Game 5 against Joe Kelly (10-5, 2.69) in a rematch of Game 1. Greinke allowed just two runs -- both on a second-inning double by Carlos Beltran -- in eight innings in a game the Cardinals won 3-2 in 13 innings.

Greinke beat the Cardinals in his only regular-season starts against them this season, giving up two runs in 6 1/3 innings. In 12 career games against St. Louis, including 10 starts, he is 8-3 with a 3.10 ERA.

Kelly worked six innings in Game 1 and yielded two runs. He faced the Dodgers twice during the regular season, one as a starter and once as a reliever, going 1-0 with a 3.24 ERA.

If the Dodgers win and force a Game 6 on Friday night at St. Louis, Kershaw would be in line to pitch for Los Angeles against rookie Michael Wacha. Kershaw led the major leagues in ERA each of the last three seasons, and he posted a career-best 1.83 mark this year.

Wacha and the Cardinals beat Kershaw and the Dodgers 1-0 in Game 2.

The Dodgers were victimized by the home run ball in Game 4. Starter Ricky Nolasco gave up a two-run shot to Matt Holliday during a three-run third inning that opened the scoring and pinch hitter Shane Robinson connected for a solo blast off J.P. Howell in the seventh to make it 4-2.

Mattingly admitted he debated moving bumping Nolasco from the rotation to use Greinke and Kershaw both on three days’ rest in Games 4 and 5, but he decided against it. Now he must rely on his two aces delivering on full rest to extend the series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Cardinals 3, Dodgers 1

NEXT: Cardinals (Joe Kelly, regular season: 10-5, 2.69; postseason: 0-0, 3.18) Dodgers (Zack Greinke, regular season: 15-4, 2.63; postseason: 0-1, 2.57)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Hanley Ramirez was obviously bothered by the hairline fracture in his left ribcage from the first inning of Tuesday’s game. Ramirez grabbed his side after his first swing in his first at-bat and was on his haunches in the infield while taking grounders before the top of the second. He struck out three times, the last time looking at three fastballs in the fifth inning, and was removed in a double switch in the seventh. “He was having a little more trouble today as the game went on,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “It got worse as we went along. We’ll try it again (Wednesday). We’ll see where he goes (Wednesday), if he’s able to get loose. Basically we are at the same spot.” Ramirez had a two hits and an RBI in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series after sitting out Game 2. He was hit by a pitch from St. Louis RHP Joe Kelly in the first inning of Game 1.

--RHP Zack Greinke will face RHP Joe Kelly, his Game 1 opponent, in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers considered pitching Greinke on three days’ rest in Game 4, manager Don Mattingly said, but ultimately opted to go with RHP Ricky Nolasco as scheduled. “We flip-flopped more than once on what we wanted to do with it,” Mattingly said, “but we just didn’t feel like at this point it was the right thing.” Greinke gave up two runs and struck out 10 in eight innings in Game 1, a 3-2, 13-inning St. Louis victory. He was 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in his one regular-season start against the Cardinals this year and is 8-3 with a 3.10 ERA in 12 career appearances against them. With Milwaukee, Greinke faced the Cardinals twice in the 2011 NLCS, winning Game 1 and losing Game 5 in a series St. Louis won in six games.

--RF Yasiel Puig had two of the Dodgers’ eight hits and walked once, but he grounded into a double play after CF Andre Ethier singled to open the ninth inning off Cardinals RHP Trevor Rosenthal. Puig has two straight two-hit games after going 0-for-10 with six strikeouts in the first two games of the series. He was knocked off the plate by a high, tight fastball with two runners on before his RBI single in the fourth inning, but the Dodgers saw no intent. “It’s first and second there, right?” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “So, his ball runs across the plate all the time. I know they’re trying to pitch him in and it gets way. I don’t think there is any message trying to be sent there.”

--RHP Ricky Nolasco gave up three runs and three hits in four innings, suffering his first loss against St. Louis in three starts this season. Nolasco entered 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA in two starts against the Cardinals, one with Miami and one with the Dodgers. Manager Don Mattingly said pitching Nolasco was the right thing to do because it will enable the team’s Nos. 1 and 2 starters, RHP Zack Greinke and LHP Clayton Kershaw, to pitch on regular rest the rest of the series. “We felt Ricky would give us a good game,” Mattingly said. “We’ve got a game pitched well enough tonight to win.”

--3B Juan Uribe, who earned World Series rings with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants, is 2-for-17 in the NLCS, a series he made possible with a two-run homer in the last of the eighth inning in the Dodgers’ clinching 4-3 victory in Game 4 of the NLDS against Atlanta. He is hitless in his last 14 at-bats after getting two singles in Game 1, his two-run single in the third inning driving in both runs in the Dodgers’ 3-2, 13-inning loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think we need to think about winning three (games). We need to win one. That’s all we need to do is win one game. We’ve got a pretty good guy (Zack Greinke) on the hill (Wednesday). You feel like you’re going to have a pretty good chance of winning (Wednesday). So we’ll see where it goes.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, after his team fell behind three games to one in the NL Championship Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (hairline fracture in left ribcage) was hurt in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series, and he did not play in Game 2. He was back in the starting lineup in Game 3 but left Game 4 in the sixth inning. He is questionable for Game 5.

--OF Matt Kemp (left shoulder surgery in October 2013) was shut down for the year on the last day of the regular season due to a sore left ankle. Kemp underwent the shoulder operation to address arthritic changes in his AC joint, unrelated to his major shoulder surgery in October 2012.

--RHP Jose Dominguez (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 14.

--RHP Josh Beckett (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14 due to a groin injury, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He began a light throwing program as of May 21, but he was shut down May 27 due to tingling in the fingers on his right hand. He resumed throwing in late June, but was shut down again. He was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and he underwent season-ending surgery to remove a rib July 10. He was cleared to resume throwing in late August, but he will not pitch again this season. His goal is to be ready by spring training.

--RHP Shawn Tolleson (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He had surgery April 25 to treat a herniated disk. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 11. He made his final rehab appearance for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 14, as he was shut down due to a left hip injury.

--LHP Scott Elbert (arthroscopic left elbow surgeries in September 2012 and January 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 10, then moved to Double-A Chattanooga on May 17. He was shut down in early June due to renewed elbow pain, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 7.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He’s out for the season, but he throwing at the Dodgers’ training complex in Arizona in mid-September.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP Edinson Volquez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Mark Ellis

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Nick Punto

INF Dee Gordon

INF Michael Young

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Scott Van Slyke