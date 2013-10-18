Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

The way manager Don Mattingly sees it, everyone is a Dodgers fan now.

The Dodgers kept their season alive Wednesday, using four home runs to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles still trails 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, but it forced the series to move back to St. Louis. Game 6 will be played Friday night.

“We’ve kind of become America’s team because everyone wants to see a seventh game,” Mattingly said. “Probably even the fans in St. Louis would like to see a seventh game, so I figure that everybody’s for us to win on Friday night.”

That is debatable, but there is no arguing the path the Dodgers took to avoid elimination. First baseman Adrian Gonzalez homered twice Wednesday, and left fielder Carl Crawford and catcher A.J. Ellis also went deep.

“Guys weren’t ready to lose today,” Crawford said.

The Dodgers will start left-hander Clayton Kershaw (16-9, 1.83 ERA in the regular season), the major league ERA leader for the third consecutive season, in Game 6. The Cardinals will counter with rookie right-hander Michael Wacha (4-1, 2.78). The two matched up in Game 2 at St. Louis, and the Cardinals won 1-0 with an unearned run against Kershaw.

Kershaw, who pitched six innings in Game 2, has lost all three starts against the Cardinals this season despite compiling a fine 2.84 ERA.

Kershaw is 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA in three starts during this postseason and 1-2 with a 2.88 ERA in eight career postseason games, including five starts.

Wacha pitched 6 2/3 innings in Game 2 and has allowed only one run in 14 innings in two postseason starts for a 0.64 ERA.

“Our focus for Game 6 is to score runs for Kershaw and let him do his thing,” Gonzalez said. “So if we can give Kershaw some run support, we’re pretty confident.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Cardinals 3, Dodgers 2

NEXT: Dodgers (Clayton Kershaw, regular season: 16-9, 1.83; postseason: 1-1, 0.47) at Cardinals (Michael Wacha, regular season: 4-1, 2.78; postseason: 2-0, 0.64)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (fractured rib) and CF Andre Ethier (sore left ankle) will be in the starting lineup for Game 6 of the NL Championship Series, manager Don Mattingly said Thursday. Ramirez, who sat out Game 2 of the series after getting hurt in the opener, is 2-for-12 (.167) with one RBI in the NLCS. Ethier is 3-for-17 (.176) with no RBIs in the series.

--OF Mike Baxter was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Thursday. Baxter, 28, hit .189/.303/.250 with no homers, four RBIs and five stolen bases in 74 games with the Mets this year. Over parts of four major league seasons with the Padres and Mets, Baxter has a .229/.335/.348 career hitting line with four homers, 26 RBIs and 10 steals in 194 games.

--OF Alex Castellanos was designated for assignment by the Dodgers to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired OF Mike Baxter. Castellanos, 27, went 3-for-18 (.167) with one homer and one RBI in eight games for the Dodgers this year.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez had a little fun after his tiebreaking home run in the third inning Wednesday, putting his hands next to his head to make “Mickey Mouse” ears as he approached the team’s dugout. St. Louis right-hander Adam Wainwright accused Gonzalez of doing “Mickey Mouse stuff” after he reached base and scored in the fourth inning of the Dodgers’ 3-0 victory in Game 3. “The Mickey Mouse ears, I was just having fun with the comment that was made earlier,” said Gonzalez, who homered again in the eighth inning. “Nothing against (the Cardinals) or anything. It was just to have fun. If you’re not having fun in the playoffs, then you don’t deserve to be here.” Gonzalez went 3-for-4, with two of the hits against St. Louis RHP Joe Kelly. He is 8-for-13 with two homers in his career against Kelly.

--LF Carl Crawford has four homers in nine postseason games this year after connecting for a bases-empty shot to give the Dodgers a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning Wednesday. Crawford had three homers in the National League Division Series against Atlanta, which the Dodgers won in four games. “I just started feeling better toward the end of the year,” Crawford said. “Luckily the body felt good and the swing started to feel better, so that enabled me to look for pitches I could drive.”

--INF/OF Skip Schumaker was not used in Game 5, but he understands more than most the mountain the Dodgers have to climb in the final two games of the series. He also saw first-hand that it can be done. Schumaker was a member of the St. Louis team that failed to hold a 3-1 series lead against San Francisco in the 2012 NLCS. “There is a reason why it’s a seven-game series, and I thought it was going to be seven games in the beginning because it was so evenly matched,” Schumaker said of this year’s NLCS.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw will pitch on five days’ rest in Game 5 of the NLCS on Friday, again facing Cardinals rookie RHP Michael Wacha. Kershaw gave up two hits and one unearned run in a 1-0 loss in Game 2, the Cardinals scoring their only run with the help of a passed ball. Kershaw has given up eight hits and four runs, one earned, in three starts in the 2013 postseason, the first outing against Atlanta. Kershaw lost both his regular-season starts against St. Louis, and the four earned runs he gave up in a 5-3 loss at Dodger Stadium on May 26 were tied for the second most he gave up in his 33 starts. He gave up five against Colorado on Sept. 2. Kershaw is 4-5 with a 3.75 ERA in 12 regular-season starts against the Cardinals in his career. Only Arizona (six) has more wins against Kershaw.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have our pitchers lined up, and if St. Louis does beat us, they beat us against our best guys going. We feel confident in who we have against them.” -- INF/OF Skip Schumaker, looking ahead to Game 6 and potentially Game 7 of the NL Championship Series. LHP Clayton Kershaw and LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu are set to start for the Dodgers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (hairline fracture in left ribcage) was hurt in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series, and he did not play in Game 2. He was back in the starting lineup in Games 3, 4 and 5 but left the latter two games after six innings. He will be in the lineup for Game 6, manager Don Mattingly said.

--OF Matt Kemp (left shoulder surgery in October 2013) was shut down for the year on the last day of the regular season due to a sore left ankle. Kemp underwent the shoulder operation to address arthritic changes in his AC joint, unrelated to his major shoulder surgery in October 2012.

--RHP Jose Dominguez (strained left quad) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 14.

--RHP Josh Beckett (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14 due to a groin injury, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He began a light throwing program as of May 21, but he was shut down May 27 due to tingling in the fingers on his right hand. He resumed throwing in late June, but was shut down again. He was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and he underwent season-ending surgery to remove a rib July 10. He was cleared to resume throwing in late August, but he will not pitch again this season. His goal is to be ready by spring training.

--RHP Shawn Tolleson (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He had surgery April 25 to treat a herniated disk. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 11. He made his final rehab appearance for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 14, as he was shut down due to a left hip injury.

--LHP Scott Elbert (arthroscopic left elbow surgeries in September 2012 and January 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 10, then moved to Double-A Chattanooga on May 17. He was shut down in early June due to renewed elbow pain, and he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 7.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He’s out for the season, but he throwing at the Dodgers’ training complex in Arizona in mid-September.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Ricky Nolasco

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Ronald Belisario

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP Edinson Volquez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Mark Ellis

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Nick Punto

INF Dee Gordon

INF Michael Young

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Skip Schumaker

OF Scott Van Slyke