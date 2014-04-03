Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The Los Angeles Dodgers received a double dose of bad pitching news Tuesday.

Two-time Cy Young Award-winning left-hander Clayton Kershaw will be on a “submaximal throwing program” for at least two-three weeks before his back strain will even be re-evaluated.

And right-handed reliever Brian Wilson went on the 15-day disabled list with a nerve impingement in the right elbow that underwent Tommy John surgery last April.

“There is no time line on Brian,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly after Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Padres in San Diego. “We feel it is something that needs to calm down. We’re feeling pretty confident. The MRI he had this morning wasn’t good news, but it was better than it could have been.”

Mattingly said Wilson felt pain in his elbow Sunday night while getting warm in the bullpen. He came in and gave up three runs, including a homer, to take the loss against the Padres.

“The ligament is good,” Mattingly continued. “It is a nerve irritation. We feel like it will be OK.”

As for Kershaw, if he cannot throw at 100 percent before being re-evaluated, it is unlikely he will see action before May.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-1

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 2013: 10-14, 4.67 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 2013: 3-8, 3.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Yasiel Puig continued to punish the San Diego Padres on Tuesday with a two-run, first-inning homer. Six of Puig’s 20 career homers and 12 of his 46 career RBIs have come against the Padres in 15 career games. He has more homers and RBIs against the Padres than any other team. Overall, Puig is hitting .316 against the Padres (18-for-57).

--RHP Zack Greinke dominates the San Diego Padres. Greinke is 4-0 lifetime with a 2.00 ERA in six career starts against the Padres and is 2-0 with a 1.96 ERA in four starts at Petco Park. In his last 13 starts since last July 30, Greinke is 8-1 with a 1.70 ERA.

--3B Juan Uribe had his second three-hit game of the season. Uribe is off to a 7-for-17 start.

--CF Matt Kemp (rehabbing following ankle surgery) could be activated from the disabled list by this weekend. He took batting practice Monday and Tuesday.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw will not be coming off the disabled list when eligible this weekend. The Dodgers announced Tuesday that the winner of the National League Cy Young Award each of the past two seasons will be on a “submaximal throwing program” for at least two to three weeks before his back strain will even be re-evaluated.

--RHP Brian Wilson went on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with a nerve impingement in the right elbow that underwent Tommy John surgery last April. Wilson also had elbow reconstruction surgery a decade ago while in college.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was just something that happened and it’s over.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said after RHP Zack Greinke allowed two runs on two hits over five innings to run his career record to 4-0 against the San Diego Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

ROTATION:

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Chris Withrow

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Chone Figgins

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Mike Baxter

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brian Wilson (nerve impingement in the right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 1.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. The Dodgers announced April 1 that Kershaw will be on a “submaximal throwing program” for at least two-three weeks before being re-evaluated.

--OF Matt Kemp (left shoulder and left ankle surgeries in October 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. While the team was in Australia, Kemp participated in minor league games. He is scheduled to take batting practice against rehabbing RHP Josh Beckett on March 31, although his return date remains uncertain.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He is enjoying a smooth rehab, and his return is targeted for May or June.

--RHP Josh Beckett (sprained right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He will throw batting practice March 31, and he could start as soon as April 5 against the Giants.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.