Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

Adrian Gonzalez does some of his best work against Arizona, although he is at a loss to explain it.

With a home run and five RBIs in the Dodgers’ 6-0 victory over the Diamondbacks on Friday, Gonzalez has 25 home runs and 82 RBIs against Arizona in his 11-year career spent mostly in the NL West. He leads active major leagues in both categories against the D-backs.

“Sometimes that’s just a way a career plays out,” said Gonzalez, who played five years in San Diego and is in his third with the Dodgers. “You can’t focus on one thing, because it hasn’t been over a two-year period. It’s been over a longer period. There have been different catchers, different pitchers, different coaching staffs. It has nothing to do with something you can pinpoint.”

Gonzalez has played 118 games against Arizona, and his 25 homers are the most against any opponent. He has 84 RBIs in 114 games against Colorado, the most RBIs against any foe.

He broke the game open early Friday, hitting a two-run homer to right field on the first pitch he saw in the first inning and grounding a two-run single up the middle in the third. He took an outside cutter to left field for an RBI single in the eighth inning, all the hits coming against D-backs starter Brandon McCarthy.

“First pitch fastball, and I was able to put a good swing on it,” Gonzalez said of his two-out homer in the first. “He left it middle, and he was trying to go away. After that it was two hits that found holes. It’s not like I put some great swings on the balls. I was looking for one pitch, I got a different pitch. Just was able to find holes.”

Gonzalez, who hit his second homer in as many games, has 17 homers at Chase Field, tied with Coors Field for the most in a park he never has called home. He has 60 at Petco Park, 19 at Dodger Stadium and 18 at Fenway Park.

He has gone deep against the best, too. Gonzalez’s first homer against the D-backs was off Brandon Webb in 2006, the year Webb won the NL Cy Young Award. Gonzalez hit one off Randy Johnson in 2007.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-4

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 2-0, 3.27 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 2-1, 4.05)

--RF Yasiel Puig was 1-for-4 with a double and a run while hitting second in the order Friday, returning to the lineup after missing three starts with a thumb ligament injury that occurred when he jammed his thumb into the bag on a head-first slide into first base against San Francisco on April 12. “He did some drills for Stan (trainer Conte) and was cleared,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw (back) threw at 75 feet early Friday afternoon while recovering from the back injury that has sidelined him since returning from the Dodgers’ two-game series against the D-backs in Sydney, Australia, on March 22-23. “Still waiting on a plan, but still moving forward,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. Kershaw won his only start this season, giving up one run in 6 2/3 innings of a 3-1 victory over the D-backs on March 22 in Sydney, Australia.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (elbow) played catch from 75 feet Friday afternoon, manager Don Mattingly said, adding that there is no timetable for him to make another rehab start. Billingsley popped a piece of scar tissue loose in a rehab start Monday, considered routine, after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu threw seven scoreless innings against Arizona on Friday, running his streak to 12 straight scoreless innings in two starts against the D-backs this season. He threw five shutout innings in a 7-5 victory over the D-backs in Australia on March 23. “He was very, very good, better than the first time we saw him,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “First-pitch strikes. He was pouring them in there, any count. Staying out of the middle. He made it tough for us to get anything going.”

--SS Hanley Ramirez extended his hitting streak to seven games with three hits, two doubles, on Friday, when he also scored three runs. He is 12-for-27 during the run, a .444 batting average, and is hitting .310 this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Yasiel Puig (sprained ligament in left thumb) was hurt April 5, and he didn’t play April 6-8. He appeared as a pinch hitter April 9. He returned to the lineup April 11.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. He played catch from 75 feet April 11, manager Don Mattingly said, adding that there is no timetable for him to make another rehab start.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. The Dodgers announced April 1 that Kershaw would be on a “submaximal throwing program” for at least two to three weeks before being re-evaluated. He threw at 75 feet April 11. “Still waiting on a plan, but still moving forward,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

--C A.J. Ellis (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 6. He underwent arthroscopic surgery April 8, and he will be out until at least early May.

--RHP Brian Wilson (nerve impingement in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 1. He made rehab appearances for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on April 5 and April 7, and he threw in a simulated-game setting on April 9 at Dodger Stadium.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Chris Withrow

LHP Paul Maholm

CATCHERS:

Tim Federowicz

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Chone Figgins

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke