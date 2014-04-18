Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

Yasiel Puig, again. And again.

His controversial life as a ballplayer resumed Thursday in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2-1 victory in San Francisco over the Giants, and much of what you need to know about Puig occurred in the second inning

First, he dropped a routine fly, only to pick up the ball and force a runner at second base, meaning no E-9. Still, a blunder.

He followed that up with an epic catch, battling the wind and overcoming a poor route to the ball. On the run, twisting and with his back to the plate, he reached up and grabbed a ball hit by Gregor Blanco.

Both within moments of each other.

Puig, the bad and the good.

His catch marked the inning’s final out, and he was welcomed joyously when returning to the dugout.

“He’s been incredible in right field,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

Puig said he remains focused on baseball amid reports of his dangerous defection from Cuba and talk of death threats, drug cartels and human trafficking. He signed a $42 million contract with the Dodgers.

“I‘m focusing on baseball and giving my best for my team so things go well on the field and those things that are happening don’t torment me,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-6

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 2-2, 5.04 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 3-0, 2.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Hanley Ramirez, a day after being pelted on a hand with a Ryan Vogelsong pitch, was out of the lineup. X-rays were negative, and the injury is not believed to be serious. Justin Turner played short for Ramirez and went 1-for-3 with a run scored. Ramirez expects to play Friday.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw, whose back injury will shelve him until May, threw 35 pitches (including breaking balls) off a bullpen mound and will continue to throw every other day. No word on when a rehab assignment would begin.

--RHP Brian Wilson pitched for the first time since coming off the disabled list and tossed a scoreless eighth inning, retiring 3B Pablo Sandoval and C Buster Posey with two aboard. “It’s actually a lot of fun to pitch against the heart of the order,” said Wilson, adding he’s further motivated against top hitters.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez extended his hit streak to 12 games with a run-scoring single and drove in one of two Dodger runs. The highlight of the streak is homering in four straight games April 9-13. His 15 RBIs rank among the league leaders. He went 2-for-4 Thursday and is 17-for-50 (.340) during the streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s kind of what we needed -- for him to go seven. It worked out.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, on LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu after a 2-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (bruised left hand) left the April 16 game and missed the game April 17. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. He played catch from 75 feet April 11. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16. The results of the exam were due April 17.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He threw a pain-free bullpen session April 15. He is scheduled to throw off a flat surface April 16, then return to the bullpen mound April 17. If all goes well, Kershaw could make a minor league rehab start by the end of the month.

--C A.J. Ellis (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 6. He underwent arthroscopic surgery April 8, and he will be out until at least early May.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

CATCHERS:

Tim Federowicz

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Chone Figgins

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke