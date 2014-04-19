Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- With all the attention being focused on Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig’s past, one aspect of his present might bode well for his future on the diamond.

Puig took enough pitches in Friday night’s 4-2 victory to walk three times, tying his career best.

”I was actually going after him,“ Arizona left-hander Wade Miley said. ”I just couldn’t find the strike zone, for some reason. He’s super-aggressive but he made me work tonight.

“He took some pitches he might swing at, sometimes. He’s become a better hitter, as far as that goes.”

Within the past two days, stories in Los Angeles magazine and ESPN.com told about Puig’s defection from Cuba. The stories mentioned Puig’s life being threatened by people who smuggled him out of Cuba and who have connections with Mexican drug cartels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 0-0, 6.00 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 2-0, 2.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Greinke struck out eight batters for the third consecutive start Friday night. Greinke also amassed eight strikeouts against San Francisco on April 6 and against the Diamondbacks on April 12.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a 10th-inning single. Gonzalez is hitting .333 (18-for-54) during the streak with five doubles, five home runs and 14 RBIs.

--RF Yasiel Puig walked three times to tie a career best. Puig also accomplished that feat Aug. 7 in St. Louis.

--RHP Chris Withrow allowed his first earned run in relief Friday night. Until Arizona scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning, Withrow had not conceded an earned run in nine innings through eight appearances, including Friday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had better command tonight. The two games before, we were getting into favorable counts. But he attacked more, threw a lot more strikes early.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said of Arizona LHP Wade Miley after a loss on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (bruised left hand) left the April 16 game and missed the game April 17. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. He played catch from 75 feet April 11. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16. The results of the exam were due April 17.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He threw a pain-free bullpen session April 15. He is scheduled to throw off a flat surface April 16, then return to the bullpen mound April 17. If all goes well, Kershaw could make a minor league rehab start by the end of the month.

--C A.J. Ellis (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 6. He underwent arthroscopic surgery April 8, and he will be out until at least early May.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

CATCHERS:

Tim Federowicz

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Chone Figgins

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke