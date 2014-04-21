Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers got a double dose of good news even before they took the field to face the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw took a significant step forward in his recovery from a strained teres major muscle in the back of his left shoulder by throwing approximately 50 pitches to hitters in a simulated-game situation.

And squatting behind home plate was A.J. Ellis, back in full catcher’s gear just 12 days after having arthroscopic surgery to repair a meniscal tear in his left knee.

Kershaw went through his usual game-day routine in the bullpen before taking the mound to throw to Chone Figgins and Drew Butera. There were no restrictions on Kershaw, who hit 90 mph on the radar gun, according to Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, and mixed in his full assortment of pitches.

“I feel pretty normal as far as all that stuff kind of feels gone,” Kershaw said. “That’s full effort for me. Obviously, you can’t simulate adrenaline in a big-league game. That’s kind of where you get your extra velocity and stuff from. But as far as pitching at 10 a.m. in a sim game, that’s probably all I’ve got.”

The next step for Kershaw could be a minor-league injury-rehabilitation assignment. That could begin sometime this week.

Ellis, meanwhile, is ahead of the original 4-to-6 week projection but has yet to do any running or agility drills.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-7

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cliff Lee, 2-2, 4.00 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Paul Maholm, 0-1, 4.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw threw 50 pitches in a three-inning simulated game Sunday. The shoulder soreness that put the two-time Cy Young Award winner on the disabled list was “gone,” Kershaw said afterward. C A.J. Ellis added that Kershaw looked “great” and his velocity appeared “very comparable,” he said.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez extended his hitting streak to 15 games, the National League’s longest so far. Gonzalez is batting .350 during the streak with six doubles, five home runs and 16 RBIs.

--RHP Kenley Jansen has seven saves in nine opportunities and 21 strikeouts in 11 innings. Jansen earned the save Sunday by striking out the side in the ninth, his only inning of work.

--RHP Josh Beckett had his most effective performance of the season Sunday. Beckett conceded only one hit and two walks in five innings while striking out seven and throwing 83 pitches, but did not get the decision. The right-hander began the season on the disabled list.

--LF Carl Crawford’s sixth-inning triple was the 118th of his career, leading all active major leaguers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re seeing him adapt to who he is right now. He’s using his breaking ball more, which is going to add on. He’s using his change-up some. So he’s putting doubt in guys’ minds.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, talking about RHP Josh Beckett, who had his most effective performance of the season Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw (strained teres major muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He threw a pain-free bullpen session April 15. He threw approximately 50 pitches to hitters on April 20 and could begin a minor-league injury-rehabilitation assignment soon.

--C A.J. Ellis (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 6. He underwent arthroscopic surgery April 8, and he will be out until at least early May. He was in full gear to catch LHP Clayton Kershaw’s simulated game April 20, just 12 days after surgery. As of April 20, Ellis still hadn’t done running or agility drills. He’s expected to miss four-to-six weeks total.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. He played catch from 75 feet April 11. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16, which revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

CATCHERS:

Tim Federowicz

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Chone Figgins

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke

=