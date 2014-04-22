Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The seeds that first baseman Adrian Gonzalez planted in March are producing fruit in April.

Gonzalez’s 16-game hitting streak, the National League’s longest this season, reflects his productive spring training and provides a contrast from 13 months ago.

“Last spring was rough,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “To me, it took him awhile to get it going. This year, he’s looked sharp right away. He looked like he had his timing almost instantly in spring training this year.”

Mattingly should know: The former first baseman finished his career with a .307 average. As a member of the New York Yankees, Mattingly won the American League’s batting championship in 1984.

During the streak, which began April 2, Gonzalez is batting .344 (22-for-64) with five home runs, six doubles and 18 RBIs.

“It’s very rare to see him with a bad at-bat,” Mattingly said, “even against lefties.”

The Dodgers manager places a greater value on Gonzalez’s professionalism. Mattingly placed his locker next to his mercurial outfielder, Yasiel Puig, to provide an example.

“He’s a guy you can count on and trust,” said Mattingly, whose team fell to the Phillies 7-0 Monday. “You can trust that he’s going to be ready to play. You can trust that he knows what he’s going to do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-8

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett, 0-1, 2.74 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 3-1, 1.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Paul Maholm, who took the loss Monday night, has lost seven of his past eight decisions. That span dates from July 5, 2013, when Maholm pitched for the Atlanta Braves.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez extended his hitting streak to 16 games, two shy of his career best.

--SS Hanley Ramirez, since returning to the starting lineup after missing one game, is in a 1-for-15 slump and has struck out five times. Ramirez missed the April 17 road game against the San Francisco Giants. Ramirez left the previous night’s game in the seventh inning after a pitch from RHP Ryan Vogelsong hit him on the back of the left hand.

--RHP Jose Dominguez pitched two innings of relief after being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque (Pacific Coast League) earlier in the day. Dominguez allowed two hits and two runs in two innings while striking out two. INF Chone Figgins went to Albuquerque to open a spot for Dominguez.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The way Cliff was going, four runs felt like 10.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, talking about Phillies LHP Cliff Lee, who retired 20 successive Dodgers. The left-hander struck out 10 and did not allow a walk in eight innings of Monday’s 7-0 shutout loss to Philadelphia.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw (strained teres major muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He threw a pain-free bullpen session April 15. He threw approximately 50 pitches to hitters on April 20. He will throw another bullpen session and will pitch in a minor-league rehabilitation assignment April 25. Kershaw could rejoin the Dodgers when the team plays in Washington from May 5-7.

--C A.J. Ellis (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 6. He underwent arthroscopic surgery April 8, and he will be out until at least early May. He was in full gear to catch LHP Clayton Kershaw’s simulated game April 20, just 12 days after surgery. As of April 20, Ellis still hadn’t done running or agility drills. He’s expected to miss four-to-six weeks total.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. He played catch from 75 feet April 11. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16, which revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

CATCHERS:

Tim Federowicz

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Chone Figgins

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke

