Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Maybe it’s the beard.

That’s what Dodgers manager Don Mattingly jokingly surmised Tuesday when asked about slumping shortstop Hanley Ramirez, who hasn’t been the same since being hit in the hand by a pitch in San Francisco on April 16. Facial hair aside, Ramirez was in a 1-for-15 rut with five strikeouts entering Tuesday’s contest against the Philadelphia Phillies.

“I feel like he’s healthy,” Mattingly said. “I just think he’s a touch off. He’s the kind of guy that once he makes that adjustment, it could be one pitch or one swing when he’s going to be off and running. I feel like he’s seeing the ball good. I think it’s the beard, but he’s not buying that yet.”

Though Mattingly said Ramirez has been pressing lately, he isn’t buying into the theory that the shortstop might be feeling some heat to put up big numbers in a contract year. Ramirez is slated to be a free agent at season’s end if he and the Dodgers aren’t able to agree to a new deal.

“I don’t think that’s it. I think it’s a matter of him wanting to do well,” Mattingly said. “More than anything, I think he’s just a tick off.”

Ramirez is batting .234 after going 1-for-5 with a strikeout in Tuesday’s 3-2 10-inning loss to Philadelphia, making him 2-for-20 with six strikeouts.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-9

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies LHP Cole Hamels (0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke (3-0, 2.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Hanley Ramirez continued to fight his way out of a slump. Timing appears to be an issue, manager Don Mattingly said. “I just think he’s a touch off,” Mattingly said. “He’s the kind of guy that once he makes that adjustment, it could be one pitch or one swing when he’s going to be off and running.” Ramirez went 1-for-5 in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to the Phillies, leaving him in a 2-for-20 funk with six strikeouts.

--OF Andre Ethier didn’t start because of flu. Ethier has been ill for the past few days, but manager Don Mattingly said Ethier appeared to be feeling better Tuesday.

--INF Dee Gordon celebrated his 26th birthday Tuesday by going 2-for-3 with a run scored and two stolen bases, giving him 12 overall. Gordon is batting .369. He banged his head into Phillies 3B Jayson Nix’s knee on a stolen base in the seventh inning. Gordon came out of the game in a double-switch at the end of that inning but passed the concussion protocol after the game.

--LF Carl Crawford entered the game batting .400 for his career against the Philadelphia Phillies, but failed to get a hit in four at-bats. Crawford, however, drove in one of the Dodgers’ two runs with a sacrifice fly.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu had his scoreless string of innings snapped at 18 when he gave up two runs in the fifth. It was the first time he had been scored upon since April 4, when the San Francisco Giants tagged him for eight runs (six earned). Against Philadelphia, Ryu gave up two runs and nine hits in six innings. He struck out three and walked two (one intentional) on 106 pitches, 68 of them strikes.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez was 0-for-3 with a walk, ending his 16-game hitting streak in Tuesday night’s defeat by the Philadelphia Phillies. Gonzalez is batting .288.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “On the defensive side of it, obviously it’s become a frustration for us. We’ve talked about it the last two days. We’ve had a number of balls that should have been caught. We’ve just got to get better. We’re not going to do anything if we don’t play better defense.” -- Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly, of his club, which has committed 20 errors in 21 games. A defensive miscue cost the Dodgers a victory Tuesday night.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. He played catch from 75 feet April 11. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16, which revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He is scheduled to receive a platelet-rich plasma injection on April 23 as treatment.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw (strained teres major muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He threw a pain-free bullpen session April 15. He threw approximately 50 pitches to hitters on April 20. He will throw another bullpen session and will pitch in a minor-league rehabilitation assignment April 25. Kershaw could rejoin the Dodgers when the team plays in Washington from May 5-7.

--C A.J. Ellis (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 6. He underwent arthroscopic surgery April 8, and he will be out until at least early May. He was in full gear to catch LHP Clayton Kershaw’s simulated game April 20, just 12 days after surgery. As of April 20, Ellis still hadn’t done running or agility drills. He’s expected to miss four-to-six weeks total.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

CATCHERS:

Tim Federowicz

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Chone Figgins

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke

