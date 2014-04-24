Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers could get their ace back very soon.

Lefty Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to begin a minor league injury-rehabilitation assignment with Class-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday. It will be Kershaw’s first game action since March 22 in Australia.

Kershaw went on the disabled list with a strained left shoulder after that start and was on a restricted throwing program until throwing 50 pitches in a three-inning simulated game on Sunday.

His rehab start Friday is expected to last only slightly longer than 50 pitches. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said Kershaw would make “more than one (rehab start), for sure” but would not say how many more.

“We’ll just go one at a time and see,” Mattingly said.

If Kershaw makes at least a second rehab start, the earliest he could rejoin the Dodgers’ rotation would be their May 5-7 series in Washington. Left-hander Paul Maholm will likely move out of the rotation and into a bullpen role when Kershaw returns.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 0-2, 3.60 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 3-0, 2.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw will make a rehab start Friday at Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Kershaw, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since March 23 with strain in his upper back, could make two minor league starts before returning to the Dodgers, manager Don Mattingly said.

--RHP Zack Greinke (4-0) struck out 11 and pitched seven-plus innings in the Dodgers’ 5-2 win over the Phillies on Wednesday night. Greinke gave up two runs, five hits with a walk. He was dominating for much of the game, striking out the side in the fifth and fanning five in a row at one point. The 11 strikeouts were his best as a Dodger. Greinke also went 1-for-2 at the plate with a walk. Greinke has gone at least five innings and allowed two or fewer runs in 17 consecutive starts, dating back to July 30, 2013, the longest stretch in the major leagues.

--INF Dee Gordon, who got the night off, has 12 stolen bases -- tops in the majors. Gordon’s 12 steals in April are the most by a Dodger since he stole a dozen in September 2011. Gordon has been caught only once this season.

--SS Hanley Ramirez homered and went 2-for-4 in Wednesday’s 5-2 win over the Phillies. Ramirez, who was mired in a 2-for-20 funk entering the game, drove a 3-1 pitch an estimated 419 feet into the seats in right-center field off reliever Mario Hollands to open the eighth. It was Ramirez’s third home run of the season.

--RF Yasiel Puig went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs, including the tiebreaker in the fifth inning, helping the Dodgers (13-9) end a two-game skid and snap Philadelphia’s three-game winning streak on Wednesday night. Puig has hit safely in five of the last six games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a baller. That’s all you can really say. He’s a gamer. He can strike guys out, get people out and he can hit. I think he’s the whole package.” -- Los Angeles CF Matt Kemp, on RHP Zack Greinke, who struck out 11 and pitched seven-plus innings in the Dodgers’ 5-2 win over the Phillies on Wednesday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dee Gordon (concussion) banged his head into stealing a base in the seventh inning April 22. Gordon passed the concussion protocol after the game but did not play April 23.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. He played catch from 75 feet April 11. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16, which revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection on April 23 as treatment.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw (strained teres major muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He threw a pain-free bullpen session April 15. He threw approximately 50 pitches to hitters on April 20. He will throw another bullpen session and will pitch in a minor league rehabilitation assignment April 25. Kershaw could rejoin the Dodgers when the team plays in Washington from May 5-7.

--C A.J. Ellis (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 6. He underwent arthroscopic surgery April 8, and he will be out until at least early May. He was in full gear to catch LHP Clayton Kershaw’s simulated game April 20, just 12 days after surgery. As of April 20, Ellis still hadn’t done running or agility drills. He’s expected to miss four-to-six weeks total.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

CATCHERS:

Tim Federowicz

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Chone Figgins

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke

===