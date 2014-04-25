Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly knew squeezing four outfielders into three starting spots every day would not be easy.

“Every day it’s really a little bit of a problem for the most part,” Mattingly said now that Yasiel Puig, Carl Crawford, Matt Kemp and Andre Ethier are all healthy.

“I‘m trying to do the best for all our guys and I‘m trying to do the best for the team. It’s not just lefty-righty (matchups). You want to put your best club out there both offensively and defensively. I‘m trying to stay fairly balanced with everybody right now.”

And he has been. Through Thursday’s 7-3 loss to the Phillies, Puig and Ethier have the most starts (17) but Kemp and Crawford are right behind (14) despite the fact that Kemp opened the season the disabled list and Crawford missed the two games in Australia while on the paternity list.

Kemp was not in the starting lineup Thursday despite having two doubles in Wednesday’s win. But Mattingly said he does not believe the juggling act is the reason none of the quartet seems to have gotten rolling offensively yet. Only Puig (.269) was batting over .250 when Thursday’s game started.

”I‘m trying to stay fairly balanced with everybody right now,“ Mattingly said. ”I‘m trying to give everybody enough at-bats to stay sharp, trying to keep everybody involved.

“We’re talking about four quality guys who have had quality careers. You can’t just throw those aside. I assume every time they’re not starting that they’re not happy about it.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies RHP Jordan Lyles (3-0, 3.04 ERA) at Dodgers RHP Josh Beckett (0-0, 2.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Matt Kemp was the odd man out in the outfield rotation, relegated to the bench in Thursday’s series finale against the Phillies before entering as a pinch-hitter for LF Carl Crawford in the sixth inning. It had to be somewhat frustrating for Kemp to start the game on the bench, manager Don Mattingly said. “Every day this is a little bit of a problem, for the most part,” Mattingly said. “Again, just trying to do the best I can with it. I‘m sure it’s frustrating for all of them, but I would think Matt would be a little disappointed from the standpoint he swung the bat good (Wednesday) night.” Kemp went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run in Wednesday’s 5-2 Dodger victory over Philadelphia. He was batting .300 (6-for-20) with three doubles and two RBIs during the Dodgers’ homestand (six games entering Thursday). He struck out twice Thursday.

--RF Yasiel Puig had been hitting well during the current homestand until going 0-for-4 in Thursday’s defeat by the Phillies. Puig entered Thursday’s game hitting .316 (6-for-19) with a home run, triple, double and five RBIs in the previous five games.

--3B Juan Uribe was battling a 2-for-21 funk before tagging RHP Kyle Kendrick for a two-run home run with two outs in the fourth. It was Uribe’s fourth homer. Uribe went 3-for-4 for his Major League-leading sixth three-hit game of the season.

--RHP Dan Haren, who was shooting for a 4-0 start, allowed three runs (one earned) and scattered seven hits with seven strikeouts and two walks (one intentional) in six innings in a no-decision Thursday against the Phillies. The Dodgers lost for the first time this season in Haren’s five starts.

--RHP Brian Wilson (0-2) gave up four runs on three hits with an intentional walk in only a 1/3 of an inning, allowing Philadelphia to prevail in a 7-3 victory over the Dodgers on Thursday night. There was speculation after the game that the reliever might be hurting and refusing to tell anyone.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez tied a season high with three hits in Thursday night’s setback to Philadelphia. Gonzalez tied the score in the seventh inning with a solo home run off RHP Mike Adams before the Phillies rallied for four runs in the ninth. Gonzalez leads the Dodgers with six home runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s not really getting into good pitchers’ counts. It’s tough when you fall behind like that in the late innings because guys are not going to be up there hacking. So you have to kind of come to them. Today, they found the holes.” -- Dodgers C Tim Federowicz, on RHP Brian Wilson, who gave up four runs on three hits with an intentional walk in only a 1/3 of an inning, allowing Philadelphia to prevail in a 7-3 victory over Los Angeles on Thursday night..

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. He played catch from 75 feet April 11. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16, which revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection on April 23 as treatment.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw (strained teres major muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He threw a pain-free bullpen session April 15. He threw approximately 50 pitches to hitters on April 20. He will throw another bullpen session and will pitch in a minor league rehabilitation assignment April 25. Kershaw could rejoin the Dodgers when the team plays in Washington from May 5-7.

--C A.J. Ellis (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 6. He underwent arthroscopic surgery April 8, and he will be out until at least early May. He was in full gear to catch LHP Clayton Kershaw’s simulated game April 20, just 12 days after surgery. As of April 20, Ellis still hadn’t done running or agility drills. He’s expected to miss four-to-six weeks total.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

CATCHERS:

Tim Federowicz

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Chone Figgins

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke

=