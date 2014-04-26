Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw allowed a run on two hits in five innings in a rehab start Friday night at single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

Kershaw, who threw 56 pitches, gave up a home run in the fifth inning to shortstop Carlos Perdomo of the Lancaster JetHawks.

The Dodgers will evaluate Kershaw’s performance to determine if the two-time Cy Young winner needs another minor league outing before returning to the Dodgers. Manager Don Mattingly indicated before Friday’s game that probably will be the case.

“Again, we’ll just see what happens and see where he’s at, and we’ll make a decision from there,” Mattingly said before the game.

Though the Dodgers have not given a timetable for Kershaw’s return, several writers and broadcasters have speculated he might come back May 5-7 when the Dodgers visit the Washington Nationals.

Kershaw has been sidelined with a teres major strain in his upper back since winning the season-opener March 22 against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Australia.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Juan Nicasio, 2-0, 4.30 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Paul Maholm, 0-2, 5.60 ERA)

PLAYERS NOTES:

--1B Adrian Gonzalez needs one hit for 1,500 in his career. Hit No. 1,499 came on a Gonzalez two-run home run in the 11th inning off Colorado Rockies closer LaTroy Hawkins on Friday. Gonzalez leads the Dodgers with seven homers.

--OF Andre Ethier was not in the starting lineup as manager Don Mattingly continued to rotate his outfielders in and out of the lineup. Though the Dodgers faced RHP Jordan Lyles, Mattingly started CF Matt Kemp, RF Yasiel Puig and LF Carl Crawford. The left-handed batting Ethier, who went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Thursday’s 7-3 loss to the Phillies, was batting .194 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 20 games. He replaced CF Matt Kemp, who was ejected in the bottom of the ninth for arguing balls and strikes, in the top of the 10th.

--RHP Josh Beckett shook off a shaky start and retired the final 10 batters he faced Friday. Beckett allowed two runs - second-inning solo home runs to Troy Tulowitzki and Corey Dickerson -- on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks in a no-decision.

--LF Carl Crawford batted sixth for the first time this season instead of second. RF Yasiel Puig batted second behind leadoff hitter and 2B Dee Gordon. “I feel like Carl is swinging the bat really well,” manager Don Mattingly said, saying the move was not a demotion. “He’s hitting the ball on the nose. He’s not getting a lot for it, and I feel like we can use him there to drive in runs. We feel like we’ve got a better lineup with him right there.”

--RF Yasiel Puig hit his third homer on the first pitch he saw from Colorado Rockies RHP Jordan Lyles in the first inning Friday night. Puig went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs.

--CF Matt Kemp was ejected in the ninth inning of Friday night’s game against the Rockies. Kemp, who went 0-for-3 with a walk, was tossed by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez for arguing balls and strikes after a called third strike. It was Kemp’s seventh career ejection and his first this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We always feel like we got a fighting chance. It hasn’t been the best homestand, but it’s still April and we’ve still got a winning record and we’re right in there.” -- 1B Adrian Gonzalez, after the Dodgers’ 5-4 loss to the Rockies, which included Gonzalez’s seventh homer of the season.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. He played catch from 75 feet April 11. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16, which revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection on April 23 as treatment.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw (strained teres major muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He threw a pain-free bullpen session April 15. He threw approximately 50 pitches to hitters on April 20. He will throw another bullpen session. Kershaw allowed a run on two hits in five innings in a rehab start April 25 at single-A Rancho Cucamonga. He may pitch another rehab game. Kershaw could rejoin the Dodgers when the team plays in Washington from May 5-7.

--C A.J. Ellis (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 6. He underwent arthroscopic surgery April 8, and he will be out until at least early May. He was in full gear to catch LHP Clayton Kershaw’s simulated game April 20, just 12 days after surgery. As of April 20, Ellis still hadn’t done running or agility drills. He’s expected to miss four-to-six weeks total.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

CATCHERS:

Tim Federowicz

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Chone Figgins

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke