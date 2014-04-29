Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

The controversy swirling around LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling’s alleged racist remarks pulled Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp in Sunday.

Kemp is mentioned in the transcript of the audio tapes as having attended a Clippers game with his mother and posed with Sterling’s mistress, V. Stiviano, for a photo.

“I was shocked, really shocked,” Kemp said, recalling that he did meet Stiviano and pose for a photo at a Clippers game.

“I remember taking a picture but I didn’t think it would ever come to this. This is crazy, man -- after one picture. After taking a picture with somebody, you get linked to something like this. I guess you’ve got to be careful who you take pictures with now -- or just don’t take pictures.”

As for Sterling’s remarks, Kemp said there was “no place for racism” in the NBA or Major League Baseball. Kemp has often been a spokesman on the issue of racism in sports during baseball’s annual Jackie Robinson Day events.

“Racism is kind of old. For real. Honestly, I just feel sorry for him that he feels that way about African-American people,” Kemp said.

Kemp said he feels “sorry” for his friends on the Clippers, including Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. The Dodgers outfielder said he would think twice about attending a Clippers game again as long as Sterling is the owner.

He also said he couldn’t see himself playing for a team owned by someone with the type of beliefs Sterling allegedly espoused.

“It would be tough,” he said. “I would figure out a way not to be in that situation anymore.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 4-0, 2.45 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 3-1, 3.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw will make another rehab start before returning to the rotation, the club announced Sunday. Kershaw will start Wednesday for Double-A Chattanooga. He has been on the disabled list since March 23 with a teres major strain in his upper back. He pitched five innings of one-run ball on Friday at Class A Rancho Cucamonga, throwing 56 pitches.

--SS Hanley Ramirez was not in the starting lineup Sunday after leaving Saturday’s game with a bruised right thumb. But Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said it was a planned off day for Ramirez anyway. Ramirez did pinch-hit in the ninth inning and Mattingly said, “Unless we go backwards somehow I‘m pretty sure he’ll be ready to go in Minnesota.” The Dodgers start a three-game interleague series against the Twins on Tuesday.

--INF Carlos Triunfel was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. Triunfel, who was claimed on outright waivers from the Seattle Mariners on April 2, can play SS, 2B and 3B. At Albuquerque, Triunfel was batting .291 (16-for-66) with four doubles and four RBIs. To make room, the Dodgers shipped RHP Jose Dominguez to Triple-A Albuquerque.

--RHP Jose Dominguez was optioned to triple-Albuquerque on Sunday. Dominguez has appeared in four games in three stints with the Dodgers this season.

--INF Dee Gordon recorded his major league-leading 13th steal in 14 attempts in the first inning Sunday, stealing third. Gordon also had his 10th multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 in Sunday’s loss to the Rockies.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-2) was tagged for six runs and nine hits in five innings in Sunday’s 6-1 defeat by the Rockies. For Ryu, it seems to be a case of feast or famine. On the road, he has thrown 26 scoreless innings, while at home he has a 9.69 ERA in three starts, two of them losses. Ryu has allowed 16 runs (14 earned) in 13 innings at Dodger Stadium.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had the one (bad) outing and we didn’t help against San Francisco. Other than that, he had been pretty sharp.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, talking about starter Hyun-Jin Ryu, who gave up six runs and nine hits in five innings of Sunday’s loss to Colorado. Ryu had problems as well in an 8-4 home-opening loss to the Giants on April 4.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (bruised right thumb) was not in the starting lineup April 27 after leaving the April 26 game. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said it was a planned off day for Ramirez anyway. Ramirez did pinch-hit in the ninth inning and Mattingly said, “Unless we go backwards somehow I‘m pretty sure he’ll be ready to go in Minnesota (April 29).”

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. He played catch from 75 feet April 11. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16, which revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection on April 23 as treatment.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw (strained teres major muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He threw a pain-free bullpen session April 15. He threw approximately 50 pitches to hitters on April 20. He will throw another bullpen session. Kershaw allowed a run on two hits in five innings in a rehab start April 25 at Class A Rancho Cucamonga. He threw another bullpen session April 27. He will make another rehab start this week, most likely April 30 in Double-A. Kershaw could rejoin the Dodgers when the team plays in Washington from May 5-7.

--C A.J. Ellis (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 6. He underwent arthroscopic surgery April 8, and he will be out until at least early May. He was in full gear to catch LHP Clayton Kershaw’s simulated game April 20, just 12 days after surgery. As of April 20, Ellis still hadn’t done running or agility drills. He’s expected to miss four-to-six weeks total.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

CATCHERS:

Tim Federowicz

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Chone Figgins

INF Justin Turner

INF Carlos Triunfel

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke