Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Dodgers got a tremendous first year from Zack Greinke in his first season with the team last season. After going 15-4 with an ERA of 2.63 in 28 starts, it would have been realistic to see Greinke revert to numbers more in line with his career average.

But so far in 2014, Greinke has only gotten better. After beating Minnesota on Wednesday, Greinke is 5-0 with an ERA even better than a year ago, at 2.04.

Manager Don Mattingly said Greinke has had success because of the many ways he can help himself.

“He’s pretty good at everything he does,” Mattingly said. “He’s good at fielding. He can help himself with the bat. He can use his breaking ball, his changeup. He can locate a fastball. He studies. This guy has all the attributes that help him be successful.”

Greinke battled the elements -- and history -- Wednesday against the Twins, tossing six innings in a 6-4 win in wind-driven rain. The run he allowed was unearned as he struck out seven and walked one. It was his first career win at Target Field (1-3).

Greinke’s great start bodes well for the Dodgers, especially once lefty Clayton Kershaw returns from a strained teres major muscle -- perhaps as soon as this weekend in Miami.

Kershaw and Greinke formed perhaps the best 1-2 duo in baseball last season and could compete against each other for the National League Cy Young Award this season if they can both stay healthy.

“I think he’s a lot like (Kershaw). He separates. Once a start is over, it’s gone,” Mattingly said. “He may learn from that, but he’s not going to pitch Minnesota the same way he did last game. He’s gonna pitch Minnesota the way these guys need to be pitched in order to get them out. Each hitter and each team is a different attack.”

Greinke said he’s a much different pitcher than he was in 2009, when he won the American League Cy Young Award with the Kansas City Royals.

“My stuff was a lot better then,” Greinke said. “I‘m locating better than I was then and (I‘m) smarter. I feel I’ve gotten a lot of help here with nice defensive plays.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-12

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Game 1, Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 3-0, 2.03 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 0-2, 7.32); Game 2, Dodgers (RHP Red Patterson, 0-0, 0.00) at Twins (LHP Kris Johnson, 0-2, 6.10)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Tim Federowicz was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday and was replaced on the roster by C Miguel Olivo. Federowicz is hit .109 (5-for-46) in 13 games since being recalled April 9 to replace C A.J. Ellis, who underwent knee surgery.

--C Miguel Olivo was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday to replace Tim Federowicz, who was filling in for injured C A.J. Ellis. Olivo, 35, was hitting .390 with four homers for Albuquerque. The 12-year major league veteran has a career .241 average. He hit .203 with four homers in 33 games for Miami last season.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez drove in a run Wednesday and has an RBI in five straight games. He’s hit in 21 of his last 23 games and is hitting .352 during that span.

--RHP Dan Haren will make his fifth career start at Target Field Thursday in Game 1 of a split doubleheader. Haren hasn’t won in Minnesota since May 29, 2011, when he played for the Los Angeles Angels.

--RHP Red Patterson is expected to be called up Thursday to pitch the second game of a doubleheader at Minnesota. Patterson, 26, is 1-1 with a 4.15 at Triple-A Albuquerque. Drafted in the 29th round by the Dodgers in 2010, Patterson is set to make his major league debut.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw pitched five innings, allowing six hits and two runs (one earned) with two walks and nine strike outs in a rehab start at Double-A Chattanooga on Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just keeps doing what he does every time out. He was great again tonight.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, after RHP Zack Greinke improved to 5-0 this season, allowing one unearned run over six innings in a 6-4 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (bruised right thumb) was not in the starting lineup April 27 after leaving the April 26 game. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said it was a planned off day for Ramirez anyway. He was back in the lineup April 30.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. He played catch from 75 feet April 11. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16, which revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection on April 23 as treatment.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw (strained teres major muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He threw a pain-free bullpen session April 15. He threw approximately 50 pitches to hitters on April 20 and made a rehab start April 25 at Class A Rancho Cucamonga. He threw another bullpen session April 27 and made another rehab start April 30 at Double-A Chattanooga. Kershaw could rejoin the Dodgers when the team plays in Washington, May 5-7.

--C A.J. Ellis (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 6. He underwent arthroscopic surgery April 8, and he will be out until at least early May. He was in full gear to catch LHP Clayton Kershaw’s simulated game April 20, just 12 days after surgery. As of April 20, Ellis still hadn’t done running or agility drills. He’s expected to miss four-to-six weeks total.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

LHP Paco Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

Miguel Olivo

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke