Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig hails from Cuba but found himself at home in the chilly confines of Target Field.

Puig, who finished second in National League Rookie of the Year balloting last season after hitting .319 with 19 homers and 42 RBIs in only 104 games, has been unable to match those numbers over the first month of this season. When he arrived in the Twin Cities earlier this week, he was hitting .265. For much of the season, Puig has been around the .240 to .250 range.

But after a two-hit night Wednesday in a 6-4 win against the Twins, Puig followed up with his third career four-hit game in Game 1 of a split doubleheader Thursday. He also knocked in two runs in a 9-4 win in Game 1

Puig had two hits in Game 2 of the double header, and at one point, had reached base in nine consecutive at-bats.

“I think his whole game seems to be calming down,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “In all aspects, in terms of his base running, at the plate we are seeing him be more patient, staying within himself a lot more.”

Perhaps it is a bit surprising that Puig has seemed to find himself in a place quite unlike anything he is used to. With a steady rain, wind and temperatures barely in the 40s all week, Puig has overcome any weather-related issues to have his best series of the young season.

“Nothing really surprises me with him,” Mattingly said. “He’s just getting better as a player. We’ve got guys from the Dominican, they’re not exactly used to playing in this either. You do have to come with the mentality in this weather that you can’t let it bother you. You have to get ready and just play.”

Some confidence and a more patient approach certainly bodes well for Puig the rest of the season. With proven veterans like Hanley Ramirez, Adrian Gonzalez and Matt Kemp hitting behind him in the order, teams will be forced to pitch to Puig all season. Mattingly says that’s fine with him.

“The sky is the limit for Yasiel if he continues on this path,” Mattingly said. “He changes everything, as far as how you pitch him and what you can do to him because he’s going to force you to throw the ball over the plate.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-12

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Josh Beckett, 0-0, 2.45 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 2-2, 2.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Red Patterson made his Major League debut Thursday when he was called up to be the 26th man for the split doubleheader. He started Game 2 and pitches 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and three walks with one strikeout. He did not factor in the decision.

--LF Scott Van Slyke’s triple in the sixth inning Thursday was his first career three-bagger. He finished the game 2-for-4 at the plate and added a solo home run in the 12th inning.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez’s single in the fifth inning extended his hitting streak to seven games. He added a solo home run in the seventh inning, the first home run hit in the series by either team and his NL-leading ninth of the season.

--SS Hanley Ramirez’s 0-for-5 in Game 1 on Thursday snapped a season-high seven-game hitting streak. He rebounded with two hits in the nightcap.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just glad I hit it hard. I didn’t think we needed an insurance run, Kenley (Jansen) is a great closer. It was a good swing at a good time.”-- Dodgers C Drew Butera on his 12th inning home run that ended up being the game-winning run in a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Twins Thursday. The homer was Butera’s first since July 1, 2012, when he was a member of the Twins.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. He played catch from 75 feet April 11. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16, which revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection on April 23 as treatment.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw (strained teres major muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He threw a pain-free bullpen session April 15. He threw approximately 50 pitches to hitters on April 20 and made a rehab start April 25 at Class A Rancho Cucamonga. He threw another bullpen session April 27 and made another rehab start April 30 at Double-A Chattanooga. Kershaw could rejoin the Dodgers when the team plays in Washington, May 5-7.

--C A.J. Ellis (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 6. He underwent arthroscopic surgery April 8, and he will be out until at least early May. He was in full gear to catch LHP Clayton Kershaw’s simulated game April 20, just 12 days after surgery. As of April 20, Ellis still hadn’t done running or agility drills. He’s expected to miss four-to-six weeks total.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

LHP Paco Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

Miguel Olivo

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke