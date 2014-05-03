Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Maybe it was a lack of sleep or proper rest.

How else to explain the Los Angeles Dodgers’ performance on Friday, when they fell behind by six runs before a too-little, too-late rally and a 6-3 loss to the Miami Marlins.

The Dodgers have an excuse -- they arrived in Miami at 6:30 a.m. on Friday after playing a double-header in Minnesota on Thursday.

That could not have been easy.

But Dodgers Manager Don Mattingly did not use it as an excuse, and neither did his players.

”No, Miami is just a hot team right now,“ Dodgers catcher Miguel Olivo said of the Marlins, who have won four games in a row. ”You have to give them credit.

“We just have to get ready for Saturday.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-13

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Paul Maholm, 1-2, 4.74 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jacob Turner, 0-0, 7.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Paul Maholm will start Saturday against the Marlins, a team he has faced many times. In 13 career starts against the Marlins, Maholm is 6-6 with a 4.12 ERA. When he is right, he is keeping the ball low and inducing grounders. Since 2005, he is second in MLB in double plays induced with 197.

--RHP Josh Beckett was beaten by his former team Friday night, allowing eight hits, one walk and four runs in 6 2/3 innings. This was Beckett’s second start ever against the Marlins, who selected him with the second overall pick in the 1999 MLB Draft. Beckett was the MVP of the 2003 World Series, helping the Marlins win the title. Beckett is now 0-2 with a 5.27 ERA against the Marlins.

--2B Dee Gordon, who entered Friday leading the majors with 15 steals, was caught for just the second time this season, on a second-inning throw by Marlins C Jarrod Saltalamacchia. Gordon was called safe before the ruling was overturned on replay. Gordon recovered from that mishap and went on to get three hits and a steal in the game.

--INF/OF Chone Figgins was promoted from Triple-A on Friday and was immediately inserted into the starting lineup at third base. Figgins, however, had a quiet night -- 0-for-2 with a walk.

--RHP Jose Dominguez was promoted Friday from Triple-A and was put right to work. He came on in relief in the seventh inning and got lit up by the Marlins, who smacked him around. He inherited a runner on first with two outs but allowed him to score. He also gave up two runs that were charged to his account, giving up a triple, two singles and a walk before he finally got an inning-ending out.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought our guys were ready to play. (RHP Josh) Beckett battled, and I thought our at-bats were good.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly after a 6-3 loss to the Miami Marlins on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder injury) was put on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. He played catch from 75 feet April 11. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16, which revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection on April 23 as treatment.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw (strained teres major muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He threw a pain-free bullpen session April 15. He threw approximately 50 pitches to hitters on April 20 and made a rehab start April 25 at Class A Rancho Cucamonga. He threw another bullpen session April 27 and made another rehab start April 30 at Double-A Chattanooga. Kershaw is expected to return to the rotation May 6.

--C A.J. Ellis (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 6. He underwent arthroscopic surgery April 8.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

RHP Red Patterson

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Jose Dominguez

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

Miguel Olivo

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF/OF Chone Figgins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke