Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Los Angeles Dodgers’ payroll is out of whack.

The Dodgers are dishing out $235 million for their players this season, which is the highest payroll in baseball.

Yes, it’s even higher than the Yankees, which is the first time that’s happened since 1998.

If the Dodgers win big this season, it will have been worth it for the team and their fans. But if they fall short, one of the reasons why may be that many of the players making the huge money are failing to produce anywhere near what is expected.

Look, for instance, at the Dodgers’ outfield, where three players who are getting paid a combined total of more than $57 million this season -- Carl Crawford, Matt Kemp and Andre Ethier -- aren’t even full-time starters. They are splitting up the starts in left field and center field -- and not producing much.

Meanwhile, young right fielder Yasiel Puig, who makes “just” $3 million, is one of the biggest stars in the game.

The same is true in the infield, where second baseman Dee Gordon ended Saturday with a .357 batting average and a MLB-leading 19 steals -- all that for just $550,000.

Compare that to the $21 million first baseman Adrian Gonzalez is getting paid or the $15 million owed to shortstop Hanley Ramirez.

Given those numbers, don’t be surprised if guys like Puig and Gordon aren’t upset by the pay structure.

Gordon, a quiet, unassuming sort, may be patient enough to know that the money will be there for him soon, as long as he keeps this up.

But Puig, who already had off-the-field issues, could be the type to create a distraction the Dodgers simply do not need.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-14

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 5-0, 2.04 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmerman, 2-1, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Greinke starts Monday against the Nationals. Greinke is looking to improve to 6-0, which, if he makes it, would be the second time in his career he has accomplished the feat. The first was in 2009. He has gone 21 straight starts in which he has pitched at least five innings and allowed two or fewer runs, the longest such streak in the majors since 1914. During his streak, he is 12-1 with a 1.72 ERA. Against the Nationals in his career, Greinke is 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA.

--RF Yasiel Puig tried to make a game-saving catch in the 10th inning against the Dodgers but could not. Instead, he injured his head and lower left leg while crashing into the fence on Jeff Baker’s game-winning double. The Dodgers said he passed post-concussion tests.

--OF Andre Ethier did not start Sunday against the Florida Marlins even though he had immense success against the franchise. He entered Sunday with 68 career hits and a .380 average against the Marlins. No other player has a higher average vs. the Marlins. After the game, you can make that 69 hits for Ethier, who had a run-scoring double in the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He hit the wall hard and was pointing at multiple areas of his body where he was hit. He seemed to be OK when he was walking in.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, on RF Yasiel Puig after he crashed into the wall attempting to make a catch in the outfield Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder injury) was put on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. He played catch from 75 feet April 11. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16, which revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection on April 23 as treatment.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw (strained teres major muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He threw a pain-free bullpen session April 15. He threw approximately 50 pitches to hitters on April 20 and made a rehab start April 25 at Class A Rancho Cucamonga. He threw another bullpen session April 27 and made another rehab start April 30 at Double-A Chattanooga. Kershaw is expected to return to the rotation May 6.

--C A.J. Ellis (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 6. He underwent arthroscopic surgery April 8.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

RHP Red Patterson

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Jose Dominguez

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

Miguel Olivo

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF/OF Chone Figgins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke