Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

WASHINGTON -- The Dodgers come to Washington just one time a year, but this year’s trip took on special meaning for manager Don Mattingly.

Mattingly is the pride of Evansville, Ind., and his son, Preston, is good friends with rookie reliever Aaron Barrett, who is also from Evansville. The right-handed Barrett made his big league debut March 31 against the Mets and picked up the win.

He did not allow a hit in seven of his first 11 outings for the Nationals. Barrett grew up with Preston Mattingly, a former minor leaguer who now plays college basketball at Lamar.

“It was good to see him,” Mattingly said before Monday’s game of Barrett. “He was a funny kid; kind of quiet. He’s a good kid.”

Mattingly said that his son keeps him informed about Barrett, a University of Mississippi product who was the closer last season for Double-A Harrisburg of the Eastern League.

“It has been good to see him make it,” Don Mattingly said. Barrett pitched a scoreless inning Monday as he came on in the top of the fifth after starter Jordan Zimmermann went four scoreless innings.

Zimmermann did not return to the mound after a rain delay of 3:17, and neither did Dodgers starter Zack Greinke. Barrett ended up getting the win against the Dodgers and Mattingly, whom he idolized growing up in Evansville.

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-15

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 1-0, 1.35 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Blake Treinen, 0-0, 1.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Yasiel Puig was held out of the starting lineup Monday after he was hurt trying to catch a game-winning hit by Jeff Baker on Sunday. “That is the way he plays,” said Washington manager Matt Williams, a former coach for Arizona. “Special talent.” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said Puig was day-to-day. “We will see where he is at tomorrow,” Mattingly said before Monday’s game.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw will make his second start of the year on Tuesday against the Nationals. In his first start of the season, he went 6 2/3 innings and allowed five hits and one earned run at Arizona.

--RHP Zack Greinke started for the Dodgers on Monday against the Nationals. He entered the game having allowed two runs or less in at least five innings in his previous 18 starts, the best mark since 1914. But he went just three innings and gave up two runs and did not return after a rain delay of 3:17. He was saddled with his first loss of the year after five wins.

--RHP Pedro Baez was called up from Double-A Chattanooga after RHP Steven Fife was sent to Triple-A after his spot start on Sunday against the Marlins. Mattingly did not commit to Baez on a long-term basis. “Right now, Pedro is on the roster and that is how it is,” he said before Monday’s game. Baez made his MLB debut in the last of the eighth as he entered the game with his team trailing 2-0. He gave up a two-run homer in the eighth to Danny Espinosa.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just kept getting loose, hoping it would stop raining, and it didn‘t.” -- RHP Zack Greinke, who did not return after the long rain delay Monday.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Yasiel Puig was day-to-day after he was shaken up while chasing a game-winning hit on May 4 in Miami against the Marlins. He passed a concussion test after the May 4 game.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. He played catch from 75 feet April 11. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16, which revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw (strained teres major muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He threw a pain-free bullpen session April 15. He threw approximately 50 pitches to hitters on April 20 and made a rehab start April 25 at Class A Rancho Cucamonga. He threw another bullpen session April 27 and made another rehab start April 30 at Double-A Chattanooga. Kershaw is expected to return to the rotation May 6.

--C A.J. Ellis (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 6. He underwent arthroscopic surgery April 8.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

=