Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Clayton Kershaw has made two major league starts this season, with one coming in Sydney, Australia, and the other Tuesday in Washington, D.C. While Sydney is not the capital of Australia, the outings by Kershaw have come in big-time surroundings.

If all goes well, his next start should come at home, as the Dodgers return to Los Angeles to begin a homestand Thursday against the San Francisco Giants after a road trip to Minnesota, Miami and Washington.

Kershaw was activated from the disabled list on Tuesday after he missed 32 games with a strained teres major muscle. He gave up one run against Arizona in Australia and then went seven scoreless innings against Washington on Tuesday.

He has now unbeaten in his last 16 starts against National League East foes.

“I had fun and it’s good to be back,” Kershaw said. “It felt good tonight. They’ve got a great team over there. They’ve got a lot of guys that are tough outs over there. They got their hits. I was fortunate to limit the damage. I‘m always nervous, every time I start. After the first inning or so, I was able to settle in OK.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-15

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 4-0, 2.39 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 2-2, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Yasiel Puig was held out of the starting lineup Tuesday after he was hurt trying to catch a game-winning hit by INF Jeff Baker on Sunday. “My head doesn’t hurt like it did yesterday,” he said before Tuesday’s game through an interpreter. “I feel good. My head is not bothering me anymore. If the team needs me today I will be ready to play.” He did not play Tuesday.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw made his second start of the year Tuesday against the Nationals. In his first start of the season he went 6 2/3 innings and allowed five hits and one earned run against Arizona in Australia. He went seven scoreless innings and gave up nine hits but also fanned nine as he improved to 2-0. “He was nasty,” said Washington C Jose Lobaton, who was 1-for-4. Said Kershaw: “It’s just good to be back. Six weeks felt like a long time.”

--RHP Pedro Baez was sent back to Double-A Chattanooga as LHP Clayton Kershaw came off the DL to make the start on Tuesday against the Nationals. Baez made his MLB debut in the last of the eighth Monday as he entered the game with his team trailing 2-0. He gave up a two-run homer in the eighth to Danny Espinosa.

--C Drew Butera hit a foul that bounced off and glanced off his head in the seventh. On the next pitch he was hit by a pitch by Craig Stammen. Butera stayed in the game and later hit a 3-run homer in the eighth against reliever Ross Detwiler.

--RHP Dan Haren will face his former team when he takes the mound on Wednesday afternoon. He said earlier this week it has been great to be back in Washington and he shook hands before batting practice Monday with team owners and Washington general manager Mike Rizzo. Haren admitted that he struggled last year with the Nationals and understands why he was booed quite a bit by fans.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just kind of attacked the strike zone from the beginning. He’s just been amazing. It’s nice to have him back. He shows you right away what you’ve been missing.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, on LHP Clayton Kershaw, who made his second start of the year Tuesday, pitching seven scoreless innings in an 8-3 win over Washington on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Yasiel Puig (head) was day-to-day after hitting the wall May 4 in Miami. He passed a concussion test after the May 4 game but sat out May 5-6.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He left his rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga after one inning April 6 when scar tissue popped in his elbow. He resumed his throwing program April 9. He played catch from 75 feet April 11. Billingsley cut short a bullpen session April 15, and he underwent an MRI exam April 16, which revealed right elbow tendinitis but no further ligament damage. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 23.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw (strained teres major muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He threw a pain-free bullpen session April 15. He threw approximately 50 pitches to hitters on April 20 and made a rehab start April 25 at Class A Rancho Cucamonga. He threw another bullpen session April 27 and made another rehab start April 30 at Double-A Chattanooga. Kershaw is expected to return to the rotation May 6.

--C A.J. Ellis (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 6. He underwent arthroscopic surgery April 8.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He is not expected back until midseason after his third elbow surgery in less than two years.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Josh Beckett

LHP Paul Maholm

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Chris Withrow

CATCHERS:

Drew Butera

Miguel Olivo

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF/OF Chone Figgins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Matt Kemp

OF Scott Van Slyke